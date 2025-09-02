The Employee-Approved Texas Roadhouse Hack That Lands You With A Seriously Flavorful Meal
Dining at Texas Roadhouse usually means ordering one of the chain's well-priced steaks. While its sirloin is the most-ordered item, there are also some menu hacks that can get you a decent meal without any steak at all. One former employee on TikTok, @alx8177, has a trick: Order a Caesar salad and the boneless Buffalo wings, toss the salad, chop up the wings, and combine. The result is a tasty Buffalo chicken Caesar salad that isn't on the menu, but is easy enough to recreate.
If you order a large Caesar salad with the dressing on the side, you can split it up into two meals. Since it's technically two separate menu items, and you're not switching anything out, you shouldn't have to worry about the restaurant not honoring your request. For another option that doesn't mix the Caesar dressing with the Buffalo sauce, order a house salad with ranch or blue cheese dressing instead, and toss the chicken with it. The house and Caesar salads only cost $5 (prices may vary by location), so there's no price difference.
Other ways to hack the Texas Roadhouse menu
Depending on the type of salad you want, you can customize the order to your liking. While the restaurant can choose to say no, if you're there on a night it's not too busy, they can likely heed the request. The steakhouse filet salad, for example, typically comes with sliced steak, but if you wanted to upgrade to a ribeye or swap for a different steak, you can ask. There could be a price difference, so check with your server before ordering.
For a similar salad to the Buffalo chicken Caesar, order a chicken critter salad, but ask for ranch dressing and Buffalo sauce. Mix the sauce with the dressing, then toss the Buffalo ranch with the salad for another take on a Buffalo-style salad. The same can be done with a grilled chicken salad, too. If you like spicy salmon, don't be afraid to even try it with the grilled salmon salad. Texas Roadhouse's easy steak hacks might be better-known, but there are plenty of other menu hacks to try.