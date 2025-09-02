The Employee-Approved Texas Roadhouse Hack That Lands You With A Seriously Flavorful Meal

Dining at Texas Roadhouse usually means ordering one of the chain's well-priced steaks. While its sirloin is the most-ordered item, there are also some menu hacks that can get you a decent meal without any steak at all. One former employee on TikTok, @alx8177, has a trick: Order a Caesar salad and the boneless Buffalo wings, toss the salad, chop up the wings, and combine. The result is a tasty Buffalo chicken Caesar salad that isn't on the menu, but is easy enough to recreate.

If you order a large Caesar salad with the dressing on the side, you can split it up into two meals. Since it's technically two separate menu items, and you're not switching anything out, you shouldn't have to worry about the restaurant not honoring your request. For another option that doesn't mix the Caesar dressing with the Buffalo sauce, order a house salad with ranch or blue cheese dressing instead, and toss the chicken with it. The house and Caesar salads only cost $5 (prices may vary by location), so there's no price difference.