The Aluminum Foil Hack That Will Salvage Clumpy Brown Sugar
There are some recipes where brown sugar is a must. Think extra chewy chocolate chip cookies or a batch of glazed squash. The sticky texture and caramel-like flavor of brown sugar can't be replaced with any other kind of sweetener.
If you've never stopped to wonder what exactly brown sugar is, you can be today years old when you realize it is nothing more than regular sugar with molasses added to it. In fact, it's actually very easy to make brown sugar at home. When exposed to the air for too long, the moisture in molasses evaporates, leaving us with beautifully soft and slightly sticky sugar. Still, losing too much moisture means hard clumps form and are very difficult to break. Luckily, softening hardened clumps of brown sugar is one of many aluminum hacks for hassle-free cooking.
To unclump your brown sugar, simply wrap the hardened sugar in aluminum foil and bake it in the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes. The heat will bring back the moisture to the molasses, which softens the clumps. Once your sugar has returned to its former pliable glory, make sure to use it right away, because as it cools, it will harden again.
How to prevent brown sugar from hardening
The best way to store brown sugar is to take it out of its original packaging and place it in a resealable plastic bag or a container with a tight-fitting lid. This will minimize exposure to the air and help stop the evaporation of the molasses. Make sure to keep brown sugar in a dry environment like the pantry. Never keep it in the fridge, as the cold can actually draw moisture out of it. Keeping it in the freezer, however, is a good way to help lock in its moisture. Just be sure to give it time to thaw out before using it.
Another helpful tool to invest in is a brown sugar saver; a small terra-cotta disc that can be soaked in water and placed inside your package of brown sugar. After the clay has absorbed the water, it will slowly release the moisture back into the brown sugar, stopping clumps from forming. If you have 24 hours to spare before using your sugar, you can also place a piece of bread or a sliced apple inside the bag and wait for the sugar to soften. Keeping a marshmallow tucked inside your brown sugar also helps to retain moisture. The marshmallow, conveniently, doesn't have to be switched out for months.