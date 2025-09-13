The Aluminum Foil Hack That Will Salvage Clumpy Brown Sugar

There are some recipes where brown sugar is a must. Think extra chewy chocolate chip cookies or a batch of glazed squash. The sticky texture and caramel-like flavor of brown sugar can't be replaced with any other kind of sweetener.

If you've never stopped to wonder what exactly brown sugar is, you can be today years old when you realize it is nothing more than regular sugar with molasses added to it. In fact, it's actually very easy to make brown sugar at home. When exposed to the air for too long, the moisture in molasses evaporates, leaving us with beautifully soft and slightly sticky sugar. Still, losing too much moisture means hard clumps form and are very difficult to break. Luckily, softening hardened clumps of brown sugar is one of many aluminum hacks for hassle-free cooking.

To unclump your brown sugar, simply wrap the hardened sugar in aluminum foil and bake it in the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes. The heat will bring back the moisture to the molasses, which softens the clumps. Once your sugar has returned to its former pliable glory, make sure to use it right away, because as it cools, it will harden again.