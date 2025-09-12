The Overlooked Benefit Of Glass Air Fryers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When is the last time you actually used your oven instead of the air fryer? Thanks to their versatility, speed, and ability to cook healthier foods, air fryers have become a kitchen staple for many home chefs. As they grow in popularity, air fryers continue to improve in design, and upgrading to a glass model is one of those air fryer hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. For one, you can say goodbye to the mistakes that everyone makes cooking frozen food in the air fryer, including overcooking and undercooking your meals. That's because one of the best things about a glass air fryer is that you can keep an eye on the food inside as it heats up.

A glass air fryer is also easy to clean. With many models, you can toss the glass bowl straight into the dishwasher. Plus, you can use that glass base for food storage in the fridge or even take on-the-go for lunch. Additionally, since most typical air fryers have aluminum baskets with nonstick coatings, there's potential for the coating to break down over time and possibly release harmful "forever chemicals" — though more research is needed. A glass air fryer takes this concern away.