How Japanese Crystal Candy Achieves That Jewel-Like Finish

Have you ever heard of "kohakutou" (it translates to "amber candy" in English), otherwise known as Japanese crystal candy? If this is the first time you're hearing of its existence, you're about to get all the sweet details that may inspire you to gather all the ingredients and make yourself some colorful batches of eye-catching candy.

While they might look too pretty to eat, there's a reason why they are a beloved Japanese sweet treat that ought to be added to our list of unique Japanese desserts to try. The texture features a crisp exterior with an interior that is reminiscent of chewy candy. Upon first glance, you might mistake these candies for gemstones, but what makes the candy pieces appear so much like jewels? The secret ingredient is agar-agar, a derivative of red algae.

When agar-agar powder, such as Telephone agar-agar powder, is combined with a liquid and high heat, it thickens into a jelly-like consistency. As it cools down, the mixture becomes firmer while still yielding to the touch. Adding to its merits, kohakutou is vegan- and vegetarian-friendly since the desired consistency is achieved without gelatin (which is made from animal cartilage, bones, or skin). Whether you want to enjoy kohakutou as is or use them as a topping for your baked treats, these Japanese crystal candies bring a unique texture that should have you and your taste buds craving more.