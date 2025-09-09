Gordon Ramsay Tells Us His Best Tips For Perfect Filet Mignon

Dear meal delivery service lovers, we've got some exciting news for you: Homechef is partnering with everyone's favorite iconic chef, TV star, and all-around dynamite personality to bring gourmet cooking to the comfort of your own home. That's right: Gordon Ramsay has jumped aboard the Homechef bandwagon, and through the rest of 2025 (into early 2026), Homechef will be rolling out Ramsay-approved meal kits, designed to make five-star cooking easy even for novice home cooks. We caught up with Ramsay to learn a little more about the collaboration, and to get his tips on how to cook a perfect filet mignon (which, yes, is the star of one of the meals featured in the lineup).

Before you think this is just a PR grab, think again — Ramsay actually had a lot of personal involvement in creating these meals. When asked how the collaboration came about, he was excited about the new venture. "I mean, first time I've done anything like this ... We worked endlessly on these recipes, removed any form of intimidation that generally comes with a lot of chef recipes. And also we made it easy to follow ... the decision on the recipes was a combination of making it exciting enough, but also realistic."

In the lineup is a scrumptious-sounding French Onion Filet Mignon — which, unsurprisingly, is one of Ramsay's favorite cuts of steak. As filet is often considered one of the most intimidating cuts of meat to perfect, we figured we'd take the opportunity to learn how to flawlessly execute it from the master chef himself. Here's what Ramsay said.