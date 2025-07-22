We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Given how expensive some cuts of steak can be (chateaubriand and filet mignon premier among them), you can't really blame anyone for trying to orchestrate the best possible outcome. Sure, you could toss 'em on the grill or stovetop and hope that cattle chance is in your favor that day. Or you can do as the pros (and plenty of home cooks) do, and arrange the optimal conditions for your personal best beef. One of celebrity chef and "idiot sandwich" christener Gordon Ramsay's steak-maxxing techniques takes advantage of the earth's atmosphere for a little nudge toward success.

Peruse a few of Ramsay's steak-making tips and you'll see that getting those bone-in ribeyes and sirloins out of the refrigerator and closer to room temperature before firing is key. "The foremost important part is to make sure we take them out of the fridge 20 minutes before you actually start cooking them," Ramsay says in a clip posted to YouTube. "Cooking a steak that's stone cold in the center, you're gonna have to overcook it on the outside." Some of your steak's expertly paired wine varieties can be decanted to breathe for around the same time for peak efficiency.