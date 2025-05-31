Gordon Ramsay's Go-To Steak Spice For Perfectly Balanced Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Gordon Ramsay has plenty of cooking tips for achieving the perfect steak. Besides chef Ramsay's secret to better steak using chicken stock, another pro tip from the culinary mogul is to make a tasty steak spice with two main ingredients: Aleppo pepper and coffee. This dry rub imparts the perfect flavor balance of bitterness, smokiness, mild heat, and a touch of sweetness to your steak.

In a YouTube video made for Phillips, the outspoken chef prepares a chili and coffee-rubbed ribeye to be cooked in the air fryer. In the quick demonstration, he reveals that the ground coffee combined with sugar produces a "sweet and sour, bitter flavor", while the ground Aleppo pepper "takes the rub to a different level." Ramsay proceeds to season the plate with the chili-coffee blend, lay the steak on top, and thoroughly season the steak, making sure to get the sides and firmly press the rub into the meat. Per his advice, seasoning the steak 15 to 20 minutes before cooking will greatly boost the flavor.

Pairing ground coffee with chili powder or crushed chili flakes is a fairly common combination for a steak, pork, or chicken dry rub. Sometimes referred to as a "cowboy coffee dry rub", this spice blend adds robust flavor to meat with just a touch of heat that isn't overwhelming. Aleppo peppers are considered mildly spicy (less spicy than cayenne peppers) with a touch of sweetness and citrusy notes.