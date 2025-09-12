The Whisky Anthony Bourdain Said Could Make Him Feel Instantly Better

Anthony Bourdain could be said to have something of an eclectic palate, especially when it came to an alcoholic beverage. All over the world are drinking establishments that Bourdain himself loved to visit, and in said establishments, it's likely that he would, like anyone, order one of his favorite drinks. But when you're as well-traveled and as thoroughly educated in food as Bourdain was, you have quite the spread of options to choose from when it comes to a favorite.

It's this logic that can help explain why Bourdain had so many preferred drinks, but there's one that he went on record as saying always lifts his spirits (get it?), and that's a good old Scottish whisky. In a YouTube video for Potluck Video, he elaborated that he had always been a fan of whisky (in this case, Scotch) but that it's a drink he reserves for certain occasions — unpleasant ones, specifically. Scotch, Bourdain explained, always raises him out of a low mood. Whether he always drank Scotch like a pro or not is another matter entirely, but you can be assured that he certainly enjoyed his Scotch whichever way he chose to consume it (which was with a single ice cube).