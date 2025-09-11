Every Ingredient In McDonald's Pumpkin Spice Latte

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Come fall, it's that season again — the season for the return of pumpkin spice lattes. And even McDonald's is in on the magic, turning its usual latte into a pumpkin spice version with a flavored syrup that seems pretty straightforward on paper. The syrup is a basic fructose and water blend, with nonfat dry milk to bring some creaminess. It also contains some caramel color and extractives of annatto for that signature warm and golden look. There is even some natural flavor for the actual pumpkin-spice profile, though the chain does not list what those flavors are exactly. There are a few chemistry-class ingredients on the list as well, with potassium sorbate to keep it shelf-stable and xanthan gum, which acts as a thickener. The syrup also contains propylene glycol, which acts as a preservative and also helps improve its flavor and texture. And for the finish, there is some salt as well as sucralose, which is used as a sweetener.

No, this is not the briefest ingredients list, but it is what gives the drink its iconic pumpkin spice taste. Pumpkin spice is truly a unique flavor; it is sweet, smooth, and with just enough of a kick to feel appropriate for the colder season. And if you're curious to learn about the brief history of pumpkin spice, this blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove has actually been used in autumnal desserts for centuries, a long time before coffee chains turned it into the cultural phenomenon it is today.