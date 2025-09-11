Not Sure What To Do With That Leftover Bag Of Apples? Pickle Them!

Is there anything more quintessentially fall than apple picking? And then, of course, having way too many apples, even once you've made your apple pies, apple crisp, and delicious apple peel tea? Here's something to add to your autumn apple repertoire: pickling. Apples are not the first things to come to mind when you think of pickling, but they bring a tangy, sweet, brightness to your rich, savoury dishes that can't be beaten. Pickled apples are a beautiful addition to sandwiches (especially grilled cheese), they can be chopped up in chicken salads, and they are excellent served as a side with pork tenderloin or a spicy curry as well. Once you realize how many dishes pickled apples complement, they just might become a part of your regular fall menu.

Pickling apples is a simple process and all you need is vinegar, some spices, sugar, and apples. The best apples for pickling are generally the same varieties that are best used for baking; ones that are firm and crisp (think Cortland, Honeycrisp, or Pink Lady). This isn't a typical pickling but rather what is considered a refrigerator pickling, a method that can be used to quick pickle anything and everything. Quick pickled apples must be stored in the refrigerator so they don't spoil. They can be kept safely in your refrigerator for a week or two, sometimes longer.