Not Sure What To Do With That Leftover Bag Of Apples? Pickle Them!
Is there anything more quintessentially fall than apple picking? And then, of course, having way too many apples, even once you've made your apple pies, apple crisp, and delicious apple peel tea? Here's something to add to your autumn apple repertoire: pickling. Apples are not the first things to come to mind when you think of pickling, but they bring a tangy, sweet, brightness to your rich, savoury dishes that can't be beaten. Pickled apples are a beautiful addition to sandwiches (especially grilled cheese), they can be chopped up in chicken salads, and they are excellent served as a side with pork tenderloin or a spicy curry as well. Once you realize how many dishes pickled apples complement, they just might become a part of your regular fall menu.
Pickling apples is a simple process and all you need is vinegar, some spices, sugar, and apples. The best apples for pickling are generally the same varieties that are best used for baking; ones that are firm and crisp (think Cortland, Honeycrisp, or Pink Lady). This isn't a typical pickling but rather what is considered a refrigerator pickling, a method that can be used to quick pickle anything and everything. Quick pickled apples must be stored in the refrigerator so they don't spoil. They can be kept safely in your refrigerator for a week or two, sometimes longer.
How to make pickled apples
To quick pickle apples, begin by thinly slicing the fruits, tossing them in lemon juice, and then packing them into sterilized canning jars. You could even consider adding fresh herbs like a sprig of rosemary to your jars for a little extra flavor.
Then comes the brine, which is made by heating vinegar, sugar, and water with spices until the sugar has completely dissolved. Spices that work well are your regular fall and winter all-stars: Think bold flavors like cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, anise, and peppercorns. Once you've poured the brine over the apples in the jars, all that's left is to put the lids on. Let the apples with the hot brine sit out until they reach room temperature before you place them in the fridge though. The best part? Quick pickled apples can be enjoyed as soon as 24 hours after making them, as opposed to having to wait for the fermentation process to take place as with traditionally pickled foods.