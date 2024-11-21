Don't Let Your Apple Peels Go To Waste. Make A Delicious Drink Instead

As soon as the first autumn breeze puts a chill in the air, many of us flock to local apple orchards for selfies, cider, and good ol' fashioned apple picking. If you're autumn-obsessed like us, the aftermath of these trips involves your home smelling like a bakery as you churn out apple cinnamon slow cooker oatmeal, maple-glazed apple tarts, and luscious homemade apple butter. Of course, these efforts produce a ton of apple peels, which are full of sweet flavor, healthy fiber, folate, and vitamin E.

Fortunately, apple peel tea offers a tasty way to enjoy the health benefits of these peels even if crunchy apple skin isn't your thing. This cozy beverage combines leftover apple cores and peels with water and spices simmered together until the peels are totally spent. The resulting light amber-colored liquid can be strained and served hot, chilled over ice, or used as a stand-in for apple cider in autumn-inspired cocktails.

Whether you're passionate about no-waste cooking techniques or simply love autumn and its associated flavors, you're bound to love apple peel tea. You can brighten it up with a splash of orange or lime juice while the weather's still warm, or add a scraped vanilla pod and whole cloves if the air is turning crisp. It also makes a lovely replacement for afternoon coffee if you're trying to get more rest as the days grow shorter.