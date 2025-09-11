Take Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Up A Notch With This Meaty Addition

First of all, there's a mistake you're probably making when slicing your Spam — don't go too thick or too thin. You want the Spam flavor to complement the melted cheese without overpowering it. According to the Spam website, you should cut a 12-ounce can of Spam into eight slices and use two slices of Spam, plus two slices of cheese per sandwich for the best ratio. You'll need to cook the Spam slices for about two-and-a-half minutes on each side before covering it with bread and topping with cheese. And you can keep oil away from the pan when cooking Spam, there's plenty of fat in it to ensure that it doesn't stick to the pan.

Although Spam is perfectly edible right out of the can, a few minutes in the frying pan will get it nice and hot and help melt the cheese. Once the Spam is hot, you can add your cheese slices to the bread, then add the Spam to the middle of the sandwich. From here, just fry it as you normally would. Butter or mayo on the bread will work great. If you want a little extra flavor, you can add some spicy mustard, sliced tomatoes, or sweet onions to the mix. A little bit of melted cheese, plus Spam, mustard, tomato, and onions will give you a perfect mix of umami, salt, and aromatic flavors to make you want to keep Spam in the cupboard to quell those cravings whenever they may arise.