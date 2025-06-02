The Absolute Best Pieces Of Chicken To Throw On The Grill This Summer
Most things just seem a little better on the grill, when the smell of propane or charcoal perfumes the air like an ethereal amuse-bouche. Classic burgers, portobellos, and even fruit kabobs are all improved by grilling them over an open flame. Chicken can be wonderful on the grill, too, provided you're plucking the right poultry from the dark side of the bird.
The same pitfalls you might have to combat preparing chicken via any other heat source are exacerbated by the intensity of the grill. The primary culprit, of course, is dryness, and dark meat pieces are better suited to staying juicy. Dark meat, including that from a leg or thigh, contains more fat, and thus more flavor (and crucial moisture) than a leaner, lighter breast. That means that dark meat is a little more forgiving when it's directly in the line of fire, and thus tastier by the time it makes it to your plate.
Grill tips for hot chicks
Once you've assembled your dark meat chicken pieces, even a quick, two-ingredient marinade can help keep them tender. A dry rub or a saucy swipe are also among the top tips for adding flavor to grilled chicken. When it's all ready to meet the grates, set the heat to a high that's within your control. On a charcoal grill, you can usually just move proteins away from the main flames to approximate a temperature control. Cook for about four minutes on each side; the chicken isn't finished until it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit on a food thermometer.
Now, you can also grill chicken breasts without drying them out; you just have to be a little more careful. Something like an herb-and-oil marinade is practically compulsory for moisture in this case. You should even take white meat chicken off the grill once it hits 155 degrees Fahrenheit since carryover cooking heat finishes it into the safe zone — just double-check before digging in to be sure.