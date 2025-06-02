The Absolute Best Pieces Of Chicken To Throw On The Grill This Summer

Most things just seem a little better on the grill, when the smell of propane or charcoal perfumes the air like an ethereal amuse-bouche. Classic burgers, portobellos, and even fruit kabobs are all improved by grilling them over an open flame. Chicken can be wonderful on the grill, too, provided you're plucking the right poultry from the dark side of the bird.

The same pitfalls you might have to combat preparing chicken via any other heat source are exacerbated by the intensity of the grill. The primary culprit, of course, is dryness, and dark meat pieces are better suited to staying juicy. Dark meat, including that from a leg or thigh, contains more fat, and thus more flavor (and crucial moisture) than a leaner, lighter breast. That means that dark meat is a little more forgiving when it's directly in the line of fire, and thus tastier by the time it makes it to your plate.