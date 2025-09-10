Arkansas' Popular Fast Food Chicken Chain That Got Its Start In A Garage

When it comes to fast food chicken, the options are seemingly endless. There's no shortage of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders (many of which we've ranked), not to mention all of the different methods of serving chicken, including fast food chicken sandwiches (which we've also ranked). While most people know about major international chicken chains, such as KFC, there are also quite a few regional fast food chicken chains that deserve a bigger spotlight than they currently have. Arkansas' Slim Chickens is a perfect example of this.

The popular regional chain is recognized for its delicious chicken tenders made using 100% all-natural meat and a carefully crafted buttermilk marinade. Its dedication to making great chicken is impressive, born out of years spent creating and testing the menu out of one of the founders' garage (with the help of friends and family). The years of trial and error have more than paid off. Not only is Slim Chickens one of only a few chain restaurants that use quality chicken, but the menu is quite extensive, including tenders, wings, sandwiches, several sides, desserts, and even chicken and waffles. Granted, Slim Chickens is still a regional chain as of now. But, given the chain's expansion throughout the years and customers praising the deliciously light and buttery chicken, it's possible Slim Chickens may eventually join the ranks of national fast food chicken chains in the near future.