Arkansas' Popular Fast Food Chicken Chain That Got Its Start In A Garage
When it comes to fast food chicken, the options are seemingly endless. There's no shortage of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders (many of which we've ranked), not to mention all of the different methods of serving chicken, including fast food chicken sandwiches (which we've also ranked). While most people know about major international chicken chains, such as KFC, there are also quite a few regional fast food chicken chains that deserve a bigger spotlight than they currently have. Arkansas' Slim Chickens is a perfect example of this.
The popular regional chain is recognized for its delicious chicken tenders made using 100% all-natural meat and a carefully crafted buttermilk marinade. Its dedication to making great chicken is impressive, born out of years spent creating and testing the menu out of one of the founders' garage (with the help of friends and family). The years of trial and error have more than paid off. Not only is Slim Chickens one of only a few chain restaurants that use quality chicken, but the menu is quite extensive, including tenders, wings, sandwiches, several sides, desserts, and even chicken and waffles. Granted, Slim Chickens is still a regional chain as of now. But, given the chain's expansion throughout the years and customers praising the deliciously light and buttery chicken, it's possible Slim Chickens may eventually join the ranks of national fast food chicken chains in the near future.
All about Slim Chickens
Created by friends Tom Gordon and Greg Smart in 2003, Slim Chickens was born out of a shared love of tasty hand-breaded chicken tenders. Together, the pair spent many days and nights creating and workshopping their tenders, down to the marinade and sauces, with every item developed from scratch. When they finally felt fully confident in what they had, they opened the first Slim Chickens in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The level of commitment to making great fast food chicken that's fresh, never frozen, and using only the best ingredients made the chain stand out.
Today, you can find Slim Chickens locations in over 30 states and in the United Kingdom, a far cry from the chain's early days functioning out of a garage. There's no signs of expansion slowing down anytime soon either, with Slim Chickens listed as one of the fastest growing franchises by Entrepreneur in 2022 (via Global Franchise).