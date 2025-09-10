The Sweet Origins Of Cincinnati's Iconic Nectar Soda
If you've never heard of nectar soda, you might want to plan a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, to try out something uniquely delicious — and, not to mention, almost too pretty to drink. In the mid-1800s, Cincinnati was home to one of the country's oldest pharmacology schools, which meant that there were also a number of apothecaries — or pharmacies — around town. At the time, it was believed that carbonated beverages had health benefits, so it was common for shops selling pharmaceuticals to also feature soda fountains. In the 1870s, nectar soda first started appearing on menus in these shops around town. A short time later it also began appearing on menus in New Orleans, and to this day there are some who argue that it was invented in the Big Easy. While history doesn't quite agree on which city or pharmacy actually created it, nectar soda became a hit regardless and has been around ever since.
This beverage is something of a local tradition. By all appearances, it looks like something that should have a light strawberry flavor thanks to its bright pink color. But unlike a Bobby Flay strawberry shake, there isn't a hint of berry to be found. Instead, the flavor is a combination of almond and vanilla, with the bitterness of the almond and the sweetness of the vanilla complementing each other so it doesn't taste overwhelmingly of either flavor, but rather a delicate balance of them both.
You can still find this pink drink today
Ohio's cities are no stranger to standout food, like the Cleveland specialty all-in-one sandwich and the aptly named "Cincinnati Chili," much loved by Anthony Bourdain. But the city's nectar soda is a bit more low-key, since it is a little harder to find these days than in its heyday in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
This pretty pink soda isn't as widely available on Cincinnati menus like popular soda options Coke, Pepsi, and Sprite, but poking around town for old-fashioned soda shops that still sell this treat is well worth your time. Some of the original soda shops, like Aglamesis Bro's and Graeter's, still exist; and while they may now focus strictly on sweet treats, they are definitely committed to carrying on the soda shop traditions they once helped make famous. And if you can't find nectar soda in Ohio's Queen City, you can always try your hand making it at home. The internet is awash with recipes and online stores that sell premade nectar syrup to help you recreate this 1800s-era delight.