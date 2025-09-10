The Sweet Origins Of Cincinnati's Iconic Nectar Soda

If you've never heard of nectar soda, you might want to plan a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, to try out something uniquely delicious — and, not to mention, almost too pretty to drink. In the mid-1800s, Cincinnati was home to one of the country's oldest pharmacology schools, which meant that there were also a number of apothecaries — or pharmacies — around town. At the time, it was believed that carbonated beverages had health benefits, so it was common for shops selling pharmaceuticals to also feature soda fountains. In the 1870s, nectar soda first started appearing on menus in these shops around town. A short time later it also began appearing on menus in New Orleans, and to this day there are some who argue that it was invented in the Big Easy. While history doesn't quite agree on which city or pharmacy actually created it, nectar soda became a hit regardless and has been around ever since.

This beverage is something of a local tradition. By all appearances, it looks like something that should have a light strawberry flavor thanks to its bright pink color. But unlike a Bobby Flay strawberry shake, there isn't a hint of berry to be found. Instead, the flavor is a combination of almond and vanilla, with the bitterness of the almond and the sweetness of the vanilla complementing each other so it doesn't taste overwhelmingly of either flavor, but rather a delicate balance of them both.