The Famous Ohio Sandwich That Doubles As An All-In-One Meal
Leave it to the United States to make some of the most outrageous sandwiches the world has ever seen. From the Southern mayonnaise and pineapple sandwich to Elvis Presley's favorite peanut butter, jelly, and bacon sandwich, it seems Americans will put anything between two slices of bread. But Cleveland, Ohio, might take the prize for its kitchen-sink approach to a homegrown sandwich called the Polish Boy, which doubles as an all-in-one meal.
At first blush, the Polish Boy would appear to be a simple sausage sandwich featuring kielbasa, a smoked sausage made from pork or beef, sometimes both. But then those zany Clevelanders toss in french fries and a mound of coleslaw and finish it off with barbecue sauce on a bun, typically a hoagie roll or hot dog bun. The results are a crispy, tangy, smoky, chewy medley of textures and tastes. The Polish Boy is also, confusingly, known as the Po Boy, but unlike Louisiana's po' boys, which can have fillings as varied as shrimp, roast beef, or oysters, Cleveland's version doesn't really stray from its ingredients list or techniques, except that the sausage can either be deep-fried or grilled.
An overstuffed sandwich locals eat without implements
The history of Cleveland's Polish Boy hot dog sandwich is a bit murky, but several sources credit Virgil Whitmore with its invention. In 1942, he founded Whitmore's Bar-B-Q, which is still open and serving Polish Boys. Many folks would reach for a fork and knife to devour this all-in-one meal. But according to celebrity chef and Cleveland native Michael Symon, locals know how to eat them without any implements.
"I think it may be bred into Clevelanders from a young age on how to eat a Polish Boy correctly," Symon said on an episode of the Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate Between Bread." "There's a technique." He suggests wrapping the foil it comes in securely around the sandwich and sticking your rear out so nothing drips on your clothing. "And then just hit it and you're done," he said. Symon makes it sound easy, but be warned the Polish Boy is a bit of a beast. Whether you use silverware to help you devour this behemoth or just your bare hands and teeth like a local, you'll probably only need one.