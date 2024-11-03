The Famous Ohio Sandwich That Doubles As An All-In-One Meal

Leave it to the United States to make some of the most outrageous sandwiches the world has ever seen. From the Southern mayonnaise and pineapple sandwich to Elvis Presley's favorite peanut butter, jelly, and bacon sandwich, it seems Americans will put anything between two slices of bread. But Cleveland, Ohio, might take the prize for its kitchen-sink approach to a homegrown sandwich called the Polish Boy, which doubles as an all-in-one meal.

At first blush, the Polish Boy would appear to be a simple sausage sandwich featuring kielbasa, a smoked sausage made from pork or beef, sometimes both. But then those zany Clevelanders toss in french fries and a mound of coleslaw and finish it off with barbecue sauce on a bun, typically a hoagie roll or hot dog bun. The results are a crispy, tangy, smoky, chewy medley of textures and tastes. The Polish Boy is also, confusingly, known as the Po Boy, but unlike Louisiana's po' boys, which can have fillings as varied as shrimp, roast beef, or oysters, Cleveland's version doesn't really stray from its ingredients list or techniques, except that the sausage can either be deep-fried or grilled.