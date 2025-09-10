How To Build A Protein-Packed Salad With A Longhorn Steakhouse Kids' Meal

Longhorn Steakhouse is known for its elevated steakhouse feel without the upscale steakhouse prices. While the dine-in experience is solid, you can also order takeout and turn it into whatever you want at home. For example, if you're craving a steak salad but don't want to pay the hefty price, pick up a kids steak meal instead and add it to your favorite bagged salad. The result is an affordable, low-effort, steakhouse-style salad without the steakhouse cost.

The kids' steak meal comes with a 6-ounce sirloin plus your choice of side dish. While the sirloin isn't the best steak on Longhorn's menu, it's still a suitable option for the price and is the cheapest steak available. Side dish choices include seasoned french fries, mashed potatoes, and rice, or you could choose one that works well in your salad, such as grapes or broccoli. The meal only costs $10 (prices may vary by location); it can be hard to even find a steak at the grocery store for that price, let alone one that's grilled for you.