Chelada Vs Michelada: What's The Difference?

If your knee jerk explanation of the difference between cheladas and micheladas is "two letters," then congratulations! Your mastery of dad jokes has been achieved. But for those more curious about the taste and texture variance between the terrific Mexican tipples beyond how they're spelled, the divergence comes down to some key ingredients.

Both a chelada and a michelada are beer-based beverages, although one is technically a mixed drink, while the other is closer to a cocktail. The former chelada requires just the suds and some lime juice, typically served in a glass with a salted rim. The latter michelada also builds on beer and citrus, but then adds Worcestershire, soy, and Tabasco sauce, plus a pinch of black pepper to the mix. As always, individual household or bar recipes will vary a bit, but, in general, a chelada is a simple, perky refresher, and a michelada is a more dynamic libation with a savory finish.