The Canned Tuna Brand You Should Always Be Buying At Costco

Let's be totally clear: It's not as if canned tuna is some rare commodity that you can only find at Costco. There are lots of canned tuna brands out there, including some that are very high quality. But in the case of Costco's package of Safe Catch canned tuna, you've got a few reasons to pick up this selection over others.

First and foremost is the type of tuna itself. This product is canned yellowfin tuna, which is typically higher in mercury than some other types of tuna. However, Safe Catch individually tests each of its tunas to be significantly below the accepted mercury levels for its products. This means that you can rest easy knowing that this product is about as clean as you can get in terms of mercury levels in yellowfin tuna.

Then you get to the overall price of the product. While some higher quality brands might charge more for their canned tunas, here's where you really benefit from Costco's characteristic low prices. These sizable cans of Safe Catch tuna are sold in packs of six. Once you break down the numbers, you're only paying about $2 per can. In terms of bang for your buck, you won't get much better than that, so keep a lookout for that eye-grabbing yellow packaging next time you're perusing the aisles of your nearest Costco.