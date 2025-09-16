9 Expensive Walmart Snacks That Are Worth The Splurge, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of Walmart, everyday low prices are probably the first thing that comes to mind. But beyond the basics, the retailer also carries a surprising number of snacks that cost a bit more than your typical bag of chips or cookies. From deluxe chocolate to oversized party mixes, these treats are a little more costly than your standard grocery store pick, but they've been earning rave reviews from shoppers who say they're worth every penny.

What makes these products stand out? For some, it's the elevated flavors — think rich dark chocolate or bold chile seasoning — that transform a simple snack into something that tastes like it's straight from a specialty store. For others, it's the quality of the ingredients, the texture of a crunchier chip, or the sheer variety in a single package. Customers also point to the convenience of having these upgraded options on hand when doing their weekly shopping, whether for entertaining, traveling, or simply enjoying a moment of comfort at home. These nine highly-rated Walmart snacks prove that sometimes spending a little extra really does pay off.