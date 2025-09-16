9 Expensive Walmart Snacks That Are Worth The Splurge, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you think of Walmart, everyday low prices are probably the first thing that comes to mind. But beyond the basics, the retailer also carries a surprising number of snacks that cost a bit more than your typical bag of chips or cookies. From deluxe chocolate to oversized party mixes, these treats are a little more costly than your standard grocery store pick, but they've been earning rave reviews from shoppers who say they're worth every penny.
What makes these products stand out? For some, it's the elevated flavors — think rich dark chocolate or bold chile seasoning — that transform a simple snack into something that tastes like it's straight from a specialty store. For others, it's the quality of the ingredients, the texture of a crunchier chip, or the sheer variety in a single package. Customers also point to the convenience of having these upgraded options on hand when doing their weekly shopping, whether for entertaining, traveling, or simply enjoying a moment of comfort at home. These nine highly-rated Walmart snacks prove that sometimes spending a little extra really does pay off.
1. Popcorn Indiana Black & White Fudge Drizzle
Popcorn Indiana's Black & White Fudge Drizzle takes classic kettle corn and turns it into something closer to dessert. Each piece is coated with a swirl of rich dark chocolate and creamy white fudge, creating the kind of sweet-and-salty combination that keeps you reaching back into the bag again and again. The chocolate isn't overpowering, though. Reviewers say it hits a sweet spot between indulgent and snackable.
"This popcorn is so good," notes one Walmart shopper. "I have to make myself buy a bag only once a month. My family will polish off this bag halfway through a movie night." Another customer also couldn't get enough of the snack. "This is absolutely delicious," they wrote. "It's the perfect combination of creamy, smooth chocolate with a hint of salt that brings it all together."
This drizzlecorn has built a loyal following with a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 500 reviews. For over $3 for a 6-ounce bag, it costs more than a plain bag of popcorn, but the extra flavor makes it feel like a special treat rather than just another snack. For shoppers looking for a store-bought indulgence that feels a little fancier without straying into luxury pricing, this one delivers. Chowhound agrees that adding dark chocolate to popcorn gives it an elevated bite.
2. Bettergoods Cassava Flour Hatch Chile Tortilla Chips
If you're used to the light crisp of a standard tortilla chip, Bettergoods Finely Ground Cassava Flour Hatch Chile Tortilla Chips might surprise you. Made with cassava (similar to tapioca) instead of corn, these chips are thicker and sturdier, which makes them especially satisfying for dipping. The texture gets a lot of love in customer feedback. "Made with finely ground cassava flour, they're gluten-free and delightfully crisp, with a texture that feels artisanal," says one Walmart shopper.
The hatch chile seasoning is another standout, bringing just enough heat to keep things interesting without overwhelming the palate. One reviewer says the chips are "totally addictive" and "the hatch chile heat builds up slowly, leaving you with a satisfying, spicy finish that keeps you reaching for more." That combination of flavor and texture has made them a favorite for people looking for something a little different in the snack aisle.
The consensus from more than 140 reviews is that these chips are worth the extra cost. At around $3.50 for a 10-ounce bag, they cost more than a standard bag of tortilla chips, but shoppers say the unique base and bold seasoning make them feel like a gourmet upgrade worth treating yourself to.
3. Bettergoods Premium Swiss 90% Dark Chocolate Bar
If you're craving a truly indulgent chocolate experience that still feels accessible, the Bettergoods Premium Swiss 90% Dark Chocolate Bar delivers a luxuriously intense yet smooth bite. Its high cocoa content yields a complex richness that isn't cloying, offering more depth than many chocolate brands. One enthusiastic shopper captures the point perfectly: "The BEST EVER!! This is my favorite hands down," they said. "No other dark chocolate will do. I literally bite it and let it melt in my mouth as I savor the flavor." Luckily, there are health benefits to eating dark chocolate every day. Another reviewer doesn't mind the higher price point. "This chocolate has a really rich taste and the price is great," the shopper said.
With a 4.3-star average rating, this bar clearly resonates with chocolate lovers who want a grown-up, high-cacao treat. At around $3.50 for a 3.5-ounce bar, it's more expensive than traditional options while still being more affordable than luxury brands. What you get in return is one of the richest, most satisfying dark chocolates available in the snack aisle, making it a true splurge-worthy treat.
4. Planters Deluxe Honey Roasted Whole Cashews
When you want a treat that feels both comforting and a little gourmet, Planters Deluxe Honey Roasted Whole Cashews deliver. These cashews are generously coated in a glaze that blends sweetness with a touch of salt, creating a flavor that's elevated beyond your average nut mix. Reviewers rave about the combination of texture and taste. "It's an excellent snack food. Its freshness, flavor, and texture are perfect," says a Walmart shopper. The crunch is part of what makes this pick feel like more than just a handful of nuts — it's a flavor experience worth savoring.
The deluxe label isn't just for show. Fans say the larger, whole cashews are noticeably more satisfying and make an impression when served to guests or enjoyed as a personal treat. Another customer praised them as "the creme brulee of cashews" and appreciated that Planters is high quality. "I've purchased other nut mixes where all the pieces were broken or it's mostly one (cheaper) nut with a few other varieties dispersed in," says a third Walmart shopper. "That was not the case here."
It's certain these cashews have earned their following with a 4.4-star average rating from more than 900 reviews. At $7.42 for an 8.3-ounce canister, they're a pricier option, but with their rich flavor, premium quality, and versatility for everyday snacking or entertaining, shoppers agree they're a splurge worth tossing into the cart.
5. Utz Pub Mix
Utz Pub Mix is the kind of snack that instantly raises the energy whenever you open the bag. This savory blend of pretzels, cheese crackers, rye chips, and other crunchy tidbits offers a satisfying medley of flavors and textures that tastes far more gourmet than your average snack mix. One Walmart shopper put it simply: "A fabulous mix! Delicious! The best mix on the market." That variety keeps things interesting — every handful feels like a new treat.
Another fan added, "This stuff is so good. My only problem is trying to not eat it all at once." Which says a lot considering this is a 20-ounce barrel — a substantial size meant for sharing, yet gone too fast once you start snacking. The consensus among 300 ratings is obvious: Utz Pub Mix delivers on both flavor and value. While it costs around $7, the rich assortment of high-quality bites makes it an elevated option that's perfect for parties, game nights, or satisfying a serious crunch craving. Want to make it your own? Chowhound recommends a clever hack: use a ramen seasoning packet.
6. Dot's Homestyle Pretzels
Dot's Homestyle Pretzels bring a buttery, seasoned twist to the snacking game. These original-seasoned pretzel twists offer a satisfying crunch, balanced seasoning, and a texture that's remarkably approachable compared to standard hard pretzels.
One Walmart shopper calls them "the perfect density and length," while another says they "love the extra flavor lacking from most other pretzels." That mix of approachable flavor and reliable texture is a big part of why they've developed such a devoted fan base. The pretzels also win points for how effortlessly enjoyable they are. One reviewer says, "Multi-generations enjoy them from two years old to over 70!" That kind of widespread appeal helps explain why these pretzels show up again and again on snack shelves.
With a 4.6-star average rating based on over 1,000 reviews, Dot's twists clearly hit a winning formula. Though priced higher than other 16-ounce family-size bags (over $6), the rich, seasoned coating and airy crunch combine to create a flavor-forward treat that feels far more upscale than the price. Don't throw away your pretzel bag too quickly. Those crumbs at the bottom are perfect for making a dessert.
7. Pepperidge Farm Chocolate Collection Cookies
If you're craving a sweet treat that feels both refined and crowd-pleasing, the Pepperidge Farm Cookies Chocolate Collection delivers with style and variety. This assorted box brings together seven distinct chocolate-centric cookies, including classics like Milano and Bordeaux. One Walmart shopper captured its appeal perfectly, saying "They don't last long in my house! And I live alone."
Another shopper describes how versatile these cookies can be. "I like keeping a few boxes in the pantry for unexpected company," they said. "These assortments are perfect to put out on a plate with some coffee ... for folks to nibble, [They go] great when you scoop up ice cream as a dessert or just a late-night treat."
It's clear these cookies satisfy both the chocolate lover and the connoisseur at heart. Priced at around $8.57 for a 13-ounce box, they're notably more expensive than basic cookie packs, but the array of varied flavors and the fresh, bakery-like quality make them feel special — and worth sharing or savoring solo.
8. Bettergoods Tiramisu Gelato
For those moments when only a dessert that feels restaurant-worthy will do, Bettergoods Tiramisu Gelato offers a cool, creamy escape. Inspired by the beloved Italian treat, this frozen pint layers the flavors of espresso, cocoa, and mascarpone into a silky gelato base. It's the kind of frozen snack that goes beyond the usual pint of ice cream, delivering something that feels more like a café dessert in a carton you can keep at home.
Shoppers consistently praise the flavor and quality. "This is absolute perfection," says one Walmart shopper. "It leaves the premium brands in the dust... I cannot recommend this little gem enough." Another shopper added, "I do think this is better than Ben and Jerry's Tiramisu ice cream." The common thread in the feedback is that it tastes indulgent and authentic, making it stand out from other frozen desserts on the shelf.
The gelato has quickly become a favorite in Walmart's premium Bettergoods line with an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 130 reviews. At $4.37 for a pint, it's pricier than basic ice cream, but customers say the café-inspired flavor and creamy texture make it a splurge they'll happily pick up again.
9. Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky
When hunger calls for something protein-packed that hits the spot, Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky delivers with bold flavor and a satisfying chew. Fans frequently praise its seasoning and texture. "Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky is hands-down the best jerky I've ever had," says one Walmart shopper. "The flavor is spot-on — smoky, savory, and just the right amount of salty without being overwhelming. Every bite is tender but still has that satisfying chew you want in real jerky."
Another shopper appreciated that it's the snack you can take anywhere, saying the jerky "has been a lifesaver, especially on busy days or trips. We recently took a family trip to Disney, and the jerky was the perfect on-the-go snack." It's precisely the kind of grab-and-go convenience that makes Jack Link's a dependable protein snack when you're on the move or need something hunger-filling between meals.
With a 4.5-star average rating, the jerky undoubtedly resonates with hundreds of Walmart shoppers who want a high-protein snack with serious flavor. While the price varies, a family-size 10-ounce bag runs around $14. That's more than chips, but delivers 10 grams of protein per serving, and plenty say the savory, smoky taste justifies the cost. Whether you're stocking a travel snack stash or need a quick refuel, Jack Link's regularly earns repeat buys for its taste and reliability. In fact, Chowhound rates Jack Link's in the top half of store-bought beef jerky brands.
Methodology
To put this list together, we looked closely at how Walmart shoppers actually rate and talk about their favorite splurge-worthy snacks. Every product included here has earned at least a four-star average rating with 100 or more reviews, ensuring we were highlighting items with a broad consensus rather than just a handful of opinions. We also limited our picks to products priced under $15, which keeps them accessible — and excludes bulk buys — while still a noticeable step up from budget options in the snack aisle.
We focused on comments left within the past year, paying special attention to what customers said about flavor, texture, and overall quality. Finally, to surface products that people actually find and buy, we sorted Walmart's snack listings by price from high to low and stuck to the first page of results. That way, the items on this list aren't just hidden gems — they're the very snacks Walmart shoppers are reaching for when they decide to treat themselves.