Don't Throw Out Those Crumbs At The Bottom Of Your Bag Of Pretzels Because They're Perfect For This

No one enjoys leaving an almost-empty bag of broken pretzel pieces unused. Given the fact that plain potato chips are a salty, crunchy topping that works with vanilla ice cream, there's no reason why pretzel crumbs can't serve as a tasty alternative. Whether you're enjoying a bowl of ice cream, classic vanilla pudding, or leftover dump cake with berries, crushed pretzels are the savory topping you won't regret using on all your favorite desserts.

As a matter of fact, there's a good reason why many of us are partial to the combination of sweet and salty ingredients. Scientifically speaking, there are certain taste receptors in our mouths that are only activated by the presence of sodium. Besides sprinkling your next pan of brownies or chocolate chip cookies with flaky salt, use crushed pretzels to give your favorite sweet treats an added dose of both flavor and texture.

Thankfully, salted pretzels have a mild flavor that can easily enhance a large number of tasty desserts. You can add pretzel bits to creamy treats like ice cream, cheesecake, and trifles, as well as use them as a last-minute addition to gooey brownies or magic bars made with shredded coconut and sweetened condensed milk. You can even combine pretzel crumbs with your morning granola for a sweet and savory yogurt parfait. Next to topping a variety of sweet snacks, leftover pretzels can also be mixed with other ingredients to play a more substantial role in many classic recipes.