Don't Throw Out Those Crumbs At The Bottom Of Your Bag Of Pretzels Because They're Perfect For This
No one enjoys leaving an almost-empty bag of broken pretzel pieces unused. Given the fact that plain potato chips are a salty, crunchy topping that works with vanilla ice cream, there's no reason why pretzel crumbs can't serve as a tasty alternative. Whether you're enjoying a bowl of ice cream, classic vanilla pudding, or leftover dump cake with berries, crushed pretzels are the savory topping you won't regret using on all your favorite desserts.
As a matter of fact, there's a good reason why many of us are partial to the combination of sweet and salty ingredients. Scientifically speaking, there are certain taste receptors in our mouths that are only activated by the presence of sodium. Besides sprinkling your next pan of brownies or chocolate chip cookies with flaky salt, use crushed pretzels to give your favorite sweet treats an added dose of both flavor and texture.
Thankfully, salted pretzels have a mild flavor that can easily enhance a large number of tasty desserts. You can add pretzel bits to creamy treats like ice cream, cheesecake, and trifles, as well as use them as a last-minute addition to gooey brownies or magic bars made with shredded coconut and sweetened condensed milk. You can even combine pretzel crumbs with your morning granola for a sweet and savory yogurt parfait. Next to topping a variety of sweet snacks, leftover pretzels can also be mixed with other ingredients to play a more substantial role in many classic recipes.
More ways to incorporate pretzel crumbs into your favorite foods
When it comes to using pretzel crumbs as a worthwhile topping, if you don't have a lot to work with, save the crumbs and store them in small, resealable containers for your next ice cream sundae. Use the crumbs to offset an extra sweet jumble of combined toppings like mini marshmallows, jelly beans, and rainbow sprinkles. Or use the crumbs to upgrade a classic tin roof sundae, which is customarily topped with chocolate or marshmallow sauce and extra peanuts. Given their salty bite, a small amount of pretzels goes a long way.
Once you discover the tasty benefits of pretzel-topped treats, you may be ready to buy a separate bag specifically used to concoct unique pretzel-based recipes. For example, you can mix crushed pretzels with oats, sugar, flour, and butter for a delightful fruit crisp topping. For a more refined crumb, pulse leftover pretzel bits in a food processor or add them to a resealable plastic bag and use a rolling pin to crush the pieces evenly.
Alternatively, use pretzel crumbs to make a sweet and salty pie crust. Top a pre-cooked base of pretzel crumbs, brown sugar, and butter with cold pie fillings like coconut cream or no-bake lemon pie made with sweetened condensed milk, whipped topping, and lemon juice. You could also use pretzel crumbs to make strawberry pretzel salad, which includes a buttery pretzel crust, sweetened cream cheese filling, and a strawberry Jell-O topping.