The Cape Cod Way To Make Coffee 10x Sweeter, Nuttier And Fluffier
Social media is a double-edged sword. Its dastardly side stokes terrible TikTok trends that do little more than waste time. At a more benevolent angle, it can bring a global spotlight to novel food and drinks from all kinds of charming little corners of the world. Such is the case for the fluffy seagull latte from Cape Cod's Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry.
The idyllic Massachusetts cafe in one of the most beautiful swaths of the Northeast has been gathering lines out the door and down the road for the quirky caffeinated creation that actually puts those goofy frappuccino hackers to shame. The fluffy seagull joined the menu in early 2024. It combines espresso, the milk or dairy alternative of the visitor's choice, peanut butter syrup, and marshmallow fluff for a drink that was destined for its own little taste of viral fame. And if summer on the Cape isn't in the cards this year, you can still recreate a fluffy seagull at home, no incubator required.
How to make fluffy seagulls in your own home kitchen
The least common ingredient in the fluffy seagull is its peanut butter syrup. You can make it ahead of time by thinning out creamy peanut butter with a little warm water and adding a bit of extra sweetness via simple or demerara syrup. A dash of almond extract would make for a more dynamic nuttiness, but you're ultimately combining the potion with incredibly decadent marshmallow fluff, so maybe keep it simple for your first go around.
Said fluff, which you can also make from scratch if you wish, is compulsory for the fluffy seagull. Spread it around the inside of your cup. A clear glass helps create the best visuals. Once the vessel is properly frosted with marshmallow webs, pack in some ice and a pour of milk. Add a shot or two of the espresso to a shot or two of the peanut butter syrup, mix, and pour it over the other ingredients. The fluffy seagull can be further stirred to combine, or you can let the espresso lazily blend with the fluff to create mesmerizing patterns. Who knows, it could go on to become your own contribution to the internet's growing fluffy seagull videos.