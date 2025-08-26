The Cape Cod Way To Make Coffee 10x Sweeter, Nuttier And Fluffier

Social media is a double-edged sword. Its dastardly side stokes terrible TikTok trends that do little more than waste time. At a more benevolent angle, it can bring a global spotlight to novel food and drinks from all kinds of charming little corners of the world. Such is the case for the fluffy seagull latte from Cape Cod's Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry.

The idyllic Massachusetts cafe in one of the most beautiful swaths of the Northeast has been gathering lines out the door and down the road for the quirky caffeinated creation that actually puts those goofy frappuccino hackers to shame. The fluffy seagull joined the menu in early 2024. It combines espresso, the milk or dairy alternative of the visitor's choice, peanut butter syrup, and marshmallow fluff for a drink that was destined for its own little taste of viral fame. And if summer on the Cape isn't in the cards this year, you can still recreate a fluffy seagull at home, no incubator required.