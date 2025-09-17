17 Ingredients That Can Ruin A Dish If You Use Too Much

Cooking, like life, is all a great balancing act. You have to have a good handle on the flavors that you're working with individually so that you can harmonize them together, creating a well-rounded and tasty bite. Even the most experienced cook knows how easy it is to add too much of any one ingredient and throw off the flavor and texture of the dish as a whole. Whether by mistake or due to a lack of proper taste testing, overriding your recipe with a single ingredient can incite panic and prompt you to take drastic measures to rebalance the flavor of the dish. But wouldn't it be best to identify the most overpowering or texture-altering ingredients so that you can be mindful of how much of them you add going forward? Well, dear reader, great minds think alike.

In order to get some insight into which common ingredients can ruin a dish if used in excess, we consulted the experts: Chef Jack Slobodian and former chef and owner of kitchenware brand Fifth Fork Kimberly Lock. They shared some of the ingredients that are most likely to unbalance a dish if used in excess and also suggested remedies if you are a little too heavy-handed with any one ingredient.