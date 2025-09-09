Add More Crunch To Your Coleslaw With This Simple Addition
Coleslaw is one of the most underrated side dishes. Its crunchy texture and tangy yet creamy flavor makes it the perfect contrast to savory meals — barbecue in particular. The best thing about coleslaw is that its components are pretty basic, consisting of primarily shredded cabbage along with a dressing made from mayonnaise and vinegar, which leaves a lot of room for interpretation and experimenting. You can easily elevate coleslaw with the addition of a few simple ingredients.
Coleslaw already has some decent crunch to it as is, but if you really want to maximize the crunch factor, consider adding croutons. Not only do croutons bring a hard, toasty element, but their buttery flavor also complements the tang of the coleslaw. All you have to do is toss the croutons in and mix the coleslaw until everything is evenly incorporated; just make sure to add them at the end so they don't get soggy and soft.
You don't have to stop at just adding croutons either. Try pairing them with other interesting add-ins to make the flavor and texture of coleslaw more interesting. You might just discover a brand new recipe that you love.
Tips for adding croutons to coleslaw
When adding croutons to coleslaw, you can use either store-bought varieties or make homemade croutons out of leftover bread. If you decide to go the homemade route, you can use a variety of breads, like baguette, rye, or simple white bread. Just dice the bread into cubes and toast them in an oven, microwave, or air fryer till like look crisp and golden.
It's also good to consider what flavors will pair well with croutons. For example, one of the most popular options is making a Caesar salad inspired coleslaw by adding some Caesar dressing. Alternatively, try dressing it with honey mustard or giving coleslaw a Greek twist by adding tzatziki; the flavor options are nearly endless.
You can also make your coleslaw more filling by throwing in extra ingredients. Some popular options include olives, red onion, and Parmesan cheese. If you're looking to add some extra protein, try mixing in some chopped hard-boiled eggs. Their smooth soft texture, when tossed with the crisp snap of shredded veggies, will only make the crunch of croutons more welcome in your coleslaw.