Add More Crunch To Your Coleslaw With This Simple Addition

Coleslaw is one of the most underrated side dishes. Its crunchy texture and tangy yet creamy flavor makes it the perfect contrast to savory meals — barbecue in particular. The best thing about coleslaw is that its components are pretty basic, consisting of primarily shredded cabbage along with a dressing made from mayonnaise and vinegar, which leaves a lot of room for interpretation and experimenting. You can easily elevate coleslaw with the addition of a few simple ingredients.

Coleslaw already has some decent crunch to it as is, but if you really want to maximize the crunch factor, consider adding croutons. Not only do croutons bring a hard, toasty element, but their buttery flavor also complements the tang of the coleslaw. All you have to do is toss the croutons in and mix the coleslaw until everything is evenly incorporated; just make sure to add them at the end so they don't get soggy and soft.

You don't have to stop at just adding croutons either. Try pairing them with other interesting add-ins to make the flavor and texture of coleslaw more interesting. You might just discover a brand new recipe that you love.