Top Your Next Bowl Of Ice Cream With This Classic Crunchy Snack And Thank Us Later

Sweet and crunchy tend to pair well together, but how far are you willing to go to put that to the test? Sure, sprinkling things like nuts and even crumbled-up cones on top of ice cream is nothing new, though it can get a little dull going with the same dessert toppings over and over. The obvious answer is usually to just try a different kind of ice cream, but why do that when you can customize your favorite flavor into deliciously crunchy heaven? If you're adventurous and looking to switch up your dessert game, it's time to try something that's going to quickly land on your favorite unique ice cream toppings list: ramen.

Yep, plain old packaged ramen — the kind that comes in a little dried brick that's then, usually, broken up with the addition of hot water. To dress up your ice cream with it though, you're not going to want to add any water. Just break up the dried ramen by hand or by fork and crush it into little semi-savory pieces. You can actually grind it down as much as you want, but if you're craving crunch, try breaking down the noodles until they're about half the size of your fingernail. All you need to do is sprinkle that stuff on top of your ice cream or roll the top of a freshly-filled cone in it, and prepare to be wowed by that sweet and crunchy combo! Best of all? Unheated, unseasoned ramen works on every flavor of ice cream.