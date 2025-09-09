Top Your Next Bowl Of Ice Cream With This Classic Crunchy Snack And Thank Us Later
Sweet and crunchy tend to pair well together, but how far are you willing to go to put that to the test? Sure, sprinkling things like nuts and even crumbled-up cones on top of ice cream is nothing new, though it can get a little dull going with the same dessert toppings over and over. The obvious answer is usually to just try a different kind of ice cream, but why do that when you can customize your favorite flavor into deliciously crunchy heaven? If you're adventurous and looking to switch up your dessert game, it's time to try something that's going to quickly land on your favorite unique ice cream toppings list: ramen.
Yep, plain old packaged ramen — the kind that comes in a little dried brick that's then, usually, broken up with the addition of hot water. To dress up your ice cream with it though, you're not going to want to add any water. Just break up the dried ramen by hand or by fork and crush it into little semi-savory pieces. You can actually grind it down as much as you want, but if you're craving crunch, try breaking down the noodles until they're about half the size of your fingernail. All you need to do is sprinkle that stuff on top of your ice cream or roll the top of a freshly-filled cone in it, and prepare to be wowed by that sweet and crunchy combo! Best of all? Unheated, unseasoned ramen works on every flavor of ice cream.
Other desserts you can add ramen to
If you've tried ramen as an ice cream topping and enjoyed it, why not get even more adventurous with it? You can weave ramen crunch (that's what we're calling it now) into a huge variety of sweet treats for a delightful fusion of texture and flavor. And, it doesn't even take much extra effort. For example, try adding ramen crunch to your favorite boxed brownie mix, either straight into the batter itself or just sprinkled on top of frosted brownies. The slightly savory crunch contrasts nicely with the chocolatey fudgy softness of the brownies, and you can always add more or less ramen depending on your personal preference. You can also add it to cookies and dessert bars, or use it as a crunchy coating for individual homemade ice cream bars. Heck, you could even sprinkle ramen pieces all over the tops of frosted cakes as a finishing touch.
Looking for a lighter dessert? Try layering ramen crunch in a parfait. Just swap it in for granola or nuts, and add in yogurt and fruit accordingly. You might be surprised by how nicely the crunchiness goes with the juicy fruit and cream flavors! The point is, ramen crunch is ridiculously versatile. If you enjoy making desserts, you may even want to start keeping packs of ramen on hand for whenever you feel like sprucing things up with surprisingly delicious texture.