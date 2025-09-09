The Florida Ice Cream Shop Serving Cones Bigger Than Your Head

There are many reasons to visit Tampa, Florida. It's home to some of the best Cuban sandwiches in the United States (it was invented there, after all); manatees flock there in the winter; and of course, the beach is just a hop and a jump away. But here's a new one: Tampa is also home to Hampton Chocolate Factory and its towering 5-pound ice cream cone. While Hampton Chocolate Factory may be first and foremost in the business of making chocolate, the company has certainly made a name for itself thanks to the giant 5-pound cone, which has reached more than 500 million pairs of eyeballs thanks to social media and other coverage.

Five pounds of ice cream (rising approximately 2 feet) requires a strong foundation, so the dessert starts with two large waffle cones stacked on top of each other and drenched in melted chocolate. It takes a Certified Cone Master to then carefully add the soft serve ice cream — you wouldn't want a 5-pound disaster, after all. Hampton's self-proclaimed World Famous Super Thick Soft Serve is indeed thicker and smoother than traditional soft serve, which helps with the structural integrity. The company says this is due to the dessert containing fewer fillers and less air than conventional counterparts.

It makes sense that such a large dessert requires a little pre-planning, so reservations are required to order the cone. The cone itself will set you back $39.95; however, if you complete the Giant Cone Challenge — eating the entire thing in under eight minutes — you'll get the cone on the house, as well as a free T-shirt.