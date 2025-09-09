The Florida Ice Cream Shop Serving Cones Bigger Than Your Head
There are many reasons to visit Tampa, Florida. It's home to some of the best Cuban sandwiches in the United States (it was invented there, after all); manatees flock there in the winter; and of course, the beach is just a hop and a jump away. But here's a new one: Tampa is also home to Hampton Chocolate Factory and its towering 5-pound ice cream cone. While Hampton Chocolate Factory may be first and foremost in the business of making chocolate, the company has certainly made a name for itself thanks to the giant 5-pound cone, which has reached more than 500 million pairs of eyeballs thanks to social media and other coverage.
Five pounds of ice cream (rising approximately 2 feet) requires a strong foundation, so the dessert starts with two large waffle cones stacked on top of each other and drenched in melted chocolate. It takes a Certified Cone Master to then carefully add the soft serve ice cream — you wouldn't want a 5-pound disaster, after all. Hampton's self-proclaimed World Famous Super Thick Soft Serve is indeed thicker and smoother than traditional soft serve, which helps with the structural integrity. The company says this is due to the dessert containing fewer fillers and less air than conventional counterparts.
It makes sense that such a large dessert requires a little pre-planning, so reservations are required to order the cone. The cone itself will set you back $39.95; however, if you complete the Giant Cone Challenge — eating the entire thing in under eight minutes — you'll get the cone on the house, as well as a free T-shirt.
Other tasty reasons to visit Hampton Chocolate Factory
Founded in 2014, Hampton Chocolate Factory is a family-owned enterprise. The current owners, brothers Austin and Grant Gappelberg, took the reins in 2022 armed with years of experience from summers spent working in the business. Now in their 20s, they may be young; however, they have already led the business in exponential growth, as part of their plan to turn it into an established, iconic brand that lasts 100 years. And when it comes to navigating social media — where Hampton Chocolate Factory now has an enviable presence — youth certainly isn't a drawback.
In addition to the Giant Cone, you can also reserve a Giant Birthday Cone, which comes covered with rainbow sprinkles and a candle, as well as a Giant Cup, which stands as tall as the cone but is slightly more expensive. While you're there, don't forget to snap a pic in front of the even bigger (non-edible) Giant Cone constructed inside the store.
If 5 pounds of soft-serve sounds like more than you can handle, the shop has plenty of other decadent dessert options. These include signature sundaes (we'd love to try the Cookie Dough King, made with homemade cookie dough), layered shakes, and chocolate-covered strawberry cups, including a Dubai chocolate version. A scroll through the company's Instagram reveals a mouthwatering display of desserts dripping in caramel, chocolate, and the like. The store also sells an array of Hampton Chocolate Factory's chocolate products, so you can purchase some truffles, caramels, or other confections for the road.