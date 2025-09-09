Elvis Loved These Donuts So Much, It Was The Only Commercial Endorsement He Ever Did

Few celebrities are as iconic as Elvis Presley. His fame is so widespread that many of his personal habits were well-documented by his friends, family, and himself, down to his eating habits and food preferences. From Elvis Presley's coffee order to his favorite Southern comfort foods, the King of Rock and Roll sure knew how to enjoy some seriously good eats. This includes Elvis' fondness for donuts. While there are plenty of major donut chains throughout America (which we've rated), Elvis crowned only one as his favorite: Southern Maid Donuts.

Best known for its glazed donuts, this Southern-based chain was so well-liked by Elvis that he ended up doing a commercial for it. He quite literally sang its praises with an original jingle, giving out the sole celebrity endorsement of his entire music career. Sadly, there are currently no known sound or video copies of Elvis' donut jingle; there's no exact reason the commercial wasn't preserved, but it is unfortunately lost to time, passed down only by word of mouth. At least we still have the quotes of his lyrics (via Southern Maid Donuts): "You can get 'em piping hot after 4 p.m., you can get 'em piping hot, Southern Maid Donuts hit the spot, you can get 'em piping hot after 4 p.m."