Elvis Loved These Donuts So Much, It Was The Only Commercial Endorsement He Ever Did
Few celebrities are as iconic as Elvis Presley. His fame is so widespread that many of his personal habits were well-documented by his friends, family, and himself, down to his eating habits and food preferences. From Elvis Presley's coffee order to his favorite Southern comfort foods, the King of Rock and Roll sure knew how to enjoy some seriously good eats. This includes Elvis' fondness for donuts. While there are plenty of major donut chains throughout America (which we've rated), Elvis crowned only one as his favorite: Southern Maid Donuts.
Best known for its glazed donuts, this Southern-based chain was so well-liked by Elvis that he ended up doing a commercial for it. He quite literally sang its praises with an original jingle, giving out the sole celebrity endorsement of his entire music career. Sadly, there are currently no known sound or video copies of Elvis' donut jingle; there's no exact reason the commercial wasn't preserved, but it is unfortunately lost to time, passed down only by word of mouth. At least we still have the quotes of his lyrics (via Southern Maid Donuts): "You can get 'em piping hot after 4 p.m., you can get 'em piping hot, Southern Maid Donuts hit the spot, you can get 'em piping hot after 4 p.m."
A brief overview of Southern Maid Donuts
Founded in 1937 by Mr. and Mrs. Hargrove, Southern Maid Donuts was born out of a desire to create quality donuts using personally developed recipes. At the time, the Great Depression had just come to an end and the couple saw an opportunity to fill the void that the previous years had left for many by making delicious sweet treats. Elvis wasn't the only celebrity to sing Southern Maid Donuts' praises; other singers and entertainers, such as Minnie Pearl and Johnny Cash, also went on to recommend the donut chain to people. On top of all the celebrity endorsements, Southern Maid Donuts also has the Guinness World Record for largest donut at 74 pounds.
Thanks to its dedication to making great donuts, Southern Maid Donuts proudly has over 100 locations to its name today. It still serves up the same classic glazed donuts that initially put them on the map, but now it also has a menu of specialty flavors, such as cinnamon twists and bear claws, as well as other items, such as kolaches. The donuts are still made fresh twice a day, at 10 a.m. and again at 4 p.m., just like Elvis' jingle mentioned back in 1954. Decades after Elvis sang its praises, customers are still doing the same, calling the donuts some of the best they've ever had.