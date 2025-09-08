Texas Roadhouse App Perks You're Probably Overlooking

Since its inception in 1993, Texas Roadhouse has become popular for its affordable, premium steaks, made-from-scratch sides, and its famous freshly baked rolls. In addition to a lively atmosphere modeled after a traditional, family-friendly version of a country-western roadhouse, the casual steakhouse offers generous portions and plenty of wallet-friendly deals you may or may not know about. For example, you might not be aware of the full steak meal Texas Roadhouse is quietly serving for under $15 or the $20 Texas Roadhouse feast for two you won't find on the website. Additionally, there are a couple of perks in the Roadhouse's app that might make it worth the download.

For one, ordering food to-go is super streamlined in the Texas Roadhouse app. Customers can order food as a guest or create an account by providing a few details (name, email, and phone number) and creating a password. By creating an account, you'll be able to save and view past orders to make ordering super quick and easy. You'll also have the option to join the VIP Club when creating your account, which gives customers access to exclusive deals like scoring a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer.

Ordering through the app also makes it simple to customize your steak, such as a hand-cut sirloin, New York strip, Dallas filet, or Ft. Worth ribeye. Simply choose your cut, then select a size, temperature, and optional toppings (like mushrooms or blue cheese crumbles) and/or a sidekick to boost your meal (like grilled shrimp or ribs).