Texas Roadhouse App Perks You're Probably Overlooking
Since its inception in 1993, Texas Roadhouse has become popular for its affordable, premium steaks, made-from-scratch sides, and its famous freshly baked rolls. In addition to a lively atmosphere modeled after a traditional, family-friendly version of a country-western roadhouse, the casual steakhouse offers generous portions and plenty of wallet-friendly deals you may or may not know about. For example, you might not be aware of the full steak meal Texas Roadhouse is quietly serving for under $15 or the $20 Texas Roadhouse feast for two you won't find on the website. Additionally, there are a couple of perks in the Roadhouse's app that might make it worth the download.
For one, ordering food to-go is super streamlined in the Texas Roadhouse app. Customers can order food as a guest or create an account by providing a few details (name, email, and phone number) and creating a password. By creating an account, you'll be able to save and view past orders to make ordering super quick and easy. You'll also have the option to join the VIP Club when creating your account, which gives customers access to exclusive deals like scoring a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
Ordering through the app also makes it simple to customize your steak, such as a hand-cut sirloin, New York strip, Dallas filet, or Ft. Worth ribeye. Simply choose your cut, then select a size, temperature, and optional toppings (like mushrooms or blue cheese crumbles) and/or a sidekick to boost your meal (like grilled shrimp or ribs).
Join the waitlist to avoid a long wait
The combination of good food and affordable prices always draws a crowd, and Texas Roadhouse is no exception. If you've been to the laid-back steakhouse on a busy evening you've likely had to wait for a table, particularly since they don't accept traditional reservations. However, they do offer a Call Ahead Seating option that can easily be completed through the app.
When in the app, simply pull up the Texas Roadhouse location of your choice and select to join the waitlist, which will prompt you to enter how many people are in your party, your contact information, and estimated arrival time. You can also select whether you need a highchair or wheelchair access. Although not a strict reservation, this will often lessen the time you have to wait at the restaurant for a table by putting you ahead of customers who arrive after you have joined the waitlist.
It's advised to call ahead or join the waitlist 30 to 60 minutes before your intended dining time and make sure to check in with the host when you arrive who will provide you an estimated time for being seated. You may still have to wait a few minutes, especially on busy Friday and Saturday evenings, but there's a good chance the wait time will be reduced. That being said, if you'd rather be seated immediately, take a minute to learn the best days and times to avoid the crowds at Texas Roadhouse.