Texas Roadhouse Has A $20 Feast For 2 You Won't Find On The Website

The Two for $20 isn't always available and it's rarely advertised. If you're set on trying it out, you should call ahead to see if it's available. Otherwise, ask your server the next time you're at Texas Roadhouse to get more details. But, when it is available, the Two for $20 deal at Texas Roadhouse is epic. For $20 you get an appetizer to share, two entrees from a select menu that'll likely include a 6-ounce sirloin steak, grilled BBQ chicken, country fried chicken, or the pulled pork dinner. Each entree comes with two sides as well. Each person gets to tailor their meal to their own tastes, and you can put all the money you save toward Texas Roadhouse's famous margarita, "The Legend."

If the Texas Roadhouse Two for $20 special isn't running at your local location any time soon, there are a few alternatives you can use to get a budget-friendly meal at the steakhouse. Sign up for the restaurant chain's Birthday Club for a free meal on your birthday, keep an eye out for Kids-Eat-Free specials, and take advantage of the many holiday specials Texas Roadhouse offers. Also, visit the restaurant for Early Dinner specials that run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, offering a different kind of protein and two sides each day for $9.99.