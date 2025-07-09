Texas Roadhouse Has A $20 Feast For 2 You Won't Find On The Website
When you step into a Texas Roadhouse, it's nice to know the menu ahead of time and have an idea of what you want. Of course, there's always room for changing your mind, but settling on a few possibilities lets you relax and enjoy a cocktail and some Rattlesnake Bites or a Cactus Blossom (or one of our other favorite Texas Roadhouse appetizers). The best way to get your hands on a restaurant's menu ahead of time these days is to find its website, and Texas Roadhouse's website is great. It's easy to navigate with an online ordering system, bright colors that help direct your eye to the right places, and glamor shots of chunky cheese fries and sizzling T-bone steaks. But, the best things at Texas Roadhouse actually aren't listed on the website.
Texas Roadhouse has specials — lots of them, in fact — that provide a chance to get a great meal on a smaller budget. The chain restaurant offers a deal every day of the week including early bird specials, happy hour prices, theme night specials (like Wild West Wednesdays), deals on kids' meals, family night deals, and more. But there's one that stands out as a real winner: the elusive Two for $20 special.
For $20 you can get a full meal for both of you at Texas Roadhouse
The Two for $20 isn't always available and it's rarely advertised. If you're set on trying it out, you should call ahead to see if it's available. Otherwise, ask your server the next time you're at Texas Roadhouse to get more details. But, when it is available, the Two for $20 deal at Texas Roadhouse is epic. For $20 you get an appetizer to share, two entrees from a select menu that'll likely include a 6-ounce sirloin steak, grilled BBQ chicken, country fried chicken, or the pulled pork dinner. Each entree comes with two sides as well. Each person gets to tailor their meal to their own tastes, and you can put all the money you save toward Texas Roadhouse's famous margarita, "The Legend."
If the Texas Roadhouse Two for $20 special isn't running at your local location any time soon, there are a few alternatives you can use to get a budget-friendly meal at the steakhouse. Sign up for the restaurant chain's Birthday Club for a free meal on your birthday, keep an eye out for Kids-Eat-Free specials, and take advantage of the many holiday specials Texas Roadhouse offers. Also, visit the restaurant for Early Dinner specials that run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, offering a different kind of protein and two sides each day for $9.99.