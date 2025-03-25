How To Score A Free Appetizer At Texas Roadhouse

Since 1993, Texas Roadhouse has been serving hand-cut steaks in a lively, Lone-Star-State-inspired atmosphere. Like Texas, the menu at the steakhouse chain is big, including a decent list of fried and cheesy appetizers to start your meal off right. The best part is, you can score one of these tasty starters for free by filling out a simple online form.

Let's face it — dining out is fun but it isn't cheap, so it's always thrilling when you can get yummy food for free. Before heading out to Texas Roadhouse, take a moment to fill out the VIP Club form on the restaurant's website. The form only takes a minute or two to complete and asks for details like your name, email address, phone number, birthdate, and preferred restaurant location. Once submitted, you'll be an official VIP Club member and receive a "special welcome gift" with a coupon for a free appetizer (with the purchase of one adult entree, and excluding the combo appetizer). It can take up to 48 hours to receive the coupon so it's best to submit the form a few days in advance of your lunch/dinner date.

Besides the free appetizer to new members, Texas Roadhouse VIP members also receive exclusive offers and updates, such as buy-one-get-one deals, special promotions (for example, Black Friday discounts), and information about upcoming events and new menu items. Members also score another special gift on their birthday, such as a free appetizer or side (thought this gift is subject to change and it could vary per location).