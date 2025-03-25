How To Score A Free Appetizer At Texas Roadhouse
Since 1993, Texas Roadhouse has been serving hand-cut steaks in a lively, Lone-Star-State-inspired atmosphere. Like Texas, the menu at the steakhouse chain is big, including a decent list of fried and cheesy appetizers to start your meal off right. The best part is, you can score one of these tasty starters for free by filling out a simple online form.
Let's face it — dining out is fun but it isn't cheap, so it's always thrilling when you can get yummy food for free. Before heading out to Texas Roadhouse, take a moment to fill out the VIP Club form on the restaurant's website. The form only takes a minute or two to complete and asks for details like your name, email address, phone number, birthdate, and preferred restaurant location. Once submitted, you'll be an official VIP Club member and receive a "special welcome gift" with a coupon for a free appetizer (with the purchase of one adult entree, and excluding the combo appetizer). It can take up to 48 hours to receive the coupon so it's best to submit the form a few days in advance of your lunch/dinner date.
Besides the free appetizer to new members, Texas Roadhouse VIP members also receive exclusive offers and updates, such as buy-one-get-one deals, special promotions (for example, Black Friday discounts), and information about upcoming events and new menu items. Members also score another special gift on their birthday, such as a free appetizer or side (thought this gift is subject to change and it could vary per location).
Choosing a tasty starter
If the delicious rolls at Texas Roadhouse don't fill you up, ordering an app is a great way to satisfy your craving without (hopefully) filling up before your entree. When selecting a tasty starter, it helps to know every Texas Roadhouse appetizer, ranked.
One customer favorite is the Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom, which is often compared to Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion (everyone has their own opinion as to which is best). This fried onion flower is served with Cajun dipping sauce and is certainly enough for a family or group of friends to share. Home cooks interested in taking on the challenge of making a cactus blossom at home can purchase the Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom Seasoning online. Pair it with a juicy steak topped with some Texas Roadhouse Classic Steak Sauce, which can also be delivered to your door.
Another appetizer popular among Roadies (the nickname for diehard Texas Roadhouse fans or employees) is Rattlesnake Bites — lightly-fried poppers stuffed with diced jalapeños and jack cheese, also served with Cajun sauce. Trust us, out of all the Texas Roadhouse appetizers we tried, this one reigns supreme. According to many Roadies on Reddit, Rattlesnake Bites are the restaurant's best appetizer. In one particular Reddit thread, a Texas Roadhouse server declared the Rattlesnake Bites to be the only appetizer they are impressived with. They also shared that while the Cactus Blossom is the most popular, it's not as good as Outback's version, in their opinion.