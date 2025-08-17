The Full Steak Meal Texas Roadhouse Is Quietly Serving For Under $15

Texas Roadhouse's customers know the chain's steaks are its signature menu item, but the best part about them is their price point. Texas Roadhouse serves good-quality steak cuts for less money than most upscale, standalone steakhouses around the United States. And if you time your visit right, you can actually get a full steak meal there for under $15, known as the Wild West Wednesday deal — only available on Wednesdays.

The deal includes an 8-ounce sirloin steak, which is the most affordable steak on the menu, plus two sides for only $15. The chain has a whopping 15 side dish options for you to choose from at no extra charge, or you can upgrade to something like mac and cheese for a little more money. Depending on where you live, it might cost even less, as it's been spotted for just $11 at certain locations. It's best to call before you go, so you can know exactly what price to expect. The deal itself might vary by location, so double check that your local Texas Roadhouse even offers the special.