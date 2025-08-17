The Full Steak Meal Texas Roadhouse Is Quietly Serving For Under $15
Texas Roadhouse's customers know the chain's steaks are its signature menu item, but the best part about them is their price point. Texas Roadhouse serves good-quality steak cuts for less money than most upscale, standalone steakhouses around the United States. And if you time your visit right, you can actually get a full steak meal there for under $15, known as the Wild West Wednesday deal — only available on Wednesdays.
The deal includes an 8-ounce sirloin steak, which is the most affordable steak on the menu, plus two sides for only $15. The chain has a whopping 15 side dish options for you to choose from at no extra charge, or you can upgrade to something like mac and cheese for a little more money. Depending on where you live, it might cost even less, as it's been spotted for just $11 at certain locations. It's best to call before you go, so you can know exactly what price to expect. The deal itself might vary by location, so double check that your local Texas Roadhouse even offers the special.
Texas Roadhouse offers other meal deals, too
Restaurants will often have deals during less-frequented days or times in order to keep the restaurant busy at all hours. Wednesday is likely a slower day than the weekend for Texas Roadhouse, which is why it offers the Wild West Wednesday deal. But if you're hungry on another day and want to save, opt for the chain's Early Dine special instead. For $12.99 (though price may vary by location), you can get a number of classic Texas Roadhouse entrees — and sides — as long as you get there and order before 5:30 p.m. The deal is only available for dine-in Monday through Thursday, and some menu options include the sirloin steak, country fried chicken, and pulled pork dinner.
For regular deals and discounts, you can also join the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club, which you can sign up for online or through the mobile app. It's a good way to stay up-to-date on any deals your local restaurant is offering, plus you get a welcome coupon just for joining.