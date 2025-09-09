Which Pizza Chain Has The Cheapest Wings?
Chicken wings are on more menus than you might think. They're available as a starter at your local bar or on the front page of the menu at Wing Stop. They're even an option at your favorite pizza chain.
From elevated pubs to fast food spots, wings can cost wildly different amounts depending on where you get them. At sit-down restaurants or trendy sports bars, you might be paying upwards of $15 for a dozen, especially if they're fresh, jumbo-sized, and come with house-made sauces. However, at popular pizza chains, you're often getting frozen, less-than-premium wings that come at a much more wallet-friendly price point.
Putting chicken wings on a pizza menu gives customers a wider variety of options to choose from, which is just one of the reasons pizza places sell chicken wings. Popular pizza brands like Little Caesars, Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Papa John's compete regularly to get their pizza boxes on your doorstep — but their wings are also part of that game. Each of these stores sells wings in various flavors and sizes, with the options ranging in size from a six-piece to a 32-count. The prices of the wings at these are within the same ballpark, but Little Caesars has a decidedly lower price out of the four.
Are Little Caesars' cheap chicken wings worth the low price?
There's one pizza chain that offers consistently cheap prices, and the deals extend to the wings. While prices vary, you can get eight chicken wings at Little Caesars for just $7.99 at some locations, which comes out to just under a buck each — even if you tack on an extra charge for sauce. That price is hard to beat, especially considering that the other chains creep into the $10 range for the same portion. Eight wings at Pizza Hut, for example, can clock in at $10.99, with sauce costing around a dollar extra. Domino's often asks for even more — upwards of $11.99 for eight. Papa John's is the priciest of this group at $12.09 for eight wings, though we give them credit for being the only one to include a free dipping sauce.
Do cost and taste correlate, though? In our ranking of fast food chicken wings, Papa John's, which had the most expensive wings, came out at the bottom. Still, Little Caesars' wings don't necessarily get showered with praise either. (Some diners even took to Reddit to lament the small size of the wings). Still, when doused in sauce, like the chain's buffalo, BBQ, or garlic parmesan toppings, they can be enjoyable, especially at such a low price.
Keep in mind that the price and quality of these wings can vary by location. For the best results, we recommend grabbing wings from a pizza chain near you with good reviews.