Which Pizza Chain Has The Cheapest Wings?

Chicken wings are on more menus than you might think. They're available as a starter at your local bar or on the front page of the menu at Wing Stop. They're even an option at your favorite pizza chain.

From elevated pubs to fast food spots, wings can cost wildly different amounts depending on where you get them. At sit-down restaurants or trendy sports bars, you might be paying upwards of $15 for a dozen, especially if they're fresh, jumbo-sized, and come with house-made sauces. However, at popular pizza chains, you're often getting frozen, less-than-premium wings that come at a much more wallet-friendly price point.

Putting chicken wings on a pizza menu gives customers a wider variety of options to choose from, which is just one of the reasons pizza places sell chicken wings. Popular pizza brands like Little Caesars, Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Papa John's compete regularly to get their pizza boxes on your doorstep — but their wings are also part of that game. Each of these stores sells wings in various flavors and sizes, with the options ranging in size from a six-piece to a 32-count. The prices of the wings at these are within the same ballpark, but Little Caesars has a decidedly lower price out of the four.