This Costco Gift Card Hack Is A Genius Way To Save Money On Fast Food

Next time you head to Costco, take a look at the gift card sections, even if you don't need to buy anyone a gift. That's because buying gift cards for yourself is a great way to save money on some popular fast food chains. Costco sells discounted gift cards to various restaurants and retailers that are worth more than you pay for them. For example, you can pay less than $100 for a gift card set that will be worth $100 at the restaurant.

One idea for how to take advantage of Costco's gift card deals is for your next pizza night or next time you are throwing an event where you'll be ordering a number of pizzas. The big box retailer sells $25 gift cards in sets of four to Papa John's for just $79.99. This effectively gets you the equivalent of one large free cheese pizza, which is around $14 depending on your location, and a bottle of soda, around $3. Costco also sells $25 gift cards in sets of 4 to Domino's for $74.99. This gives you $25 dollars' worth of food at the chain for free. At Domino's, depending on your location, a small pepperoni pizza goes for around $15. That leaves you around $10 extra to get yourself a basically free appetizer, like some Honey BBQ Wings, which cost around $12 but that you'll be getting for $2.