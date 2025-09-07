The Cuts Of Meat You Should Never Toss Into A Slow Cooker Or You'll Regret It

Slow cookers are a kitchen appliance staple for many, because (you know what's coming next), you can simply "set it and forget it." They're great for pulled pork and classic ground beef chilis, but they're probably most popular for slow-cooked cuts of beef. When cooking beef, you should learn how to use your Crock-Pot like a pro. If you're going for a stew, there are some mistakes to avoid when cooking beef stew. And if you're going for a roast, you need the right meat.

Choosing the wrong cut of beef is one of the mistakes you need to stop making with your slow cooker. If you're choosing expensive, already tender cuts you're not only wasting your money, but it just won't come out that good. First of all, expensive cuts, like ribeye and filet mignon are already plenty tender and should be cooked at high heat for a relatively short amount of time. Lean cuts, like filet mignon, will just become dry and leathery in a slow cooker, because it will extract moisture, rather than seal in juices to help keep them tender. And while ribeye isn't particularly lean, it doesn't have the connective tissue that you want in a slow cooker cut of beef, and will still end up dry and lose flavor when cooked for too long. With the right cut of beef in your slow cooker, you'll not only save money, but it will come out perfectly tender and juicy.