The Cuts Of Meat You Should Never Toss Into A Slow Cooker Or You'll Regret It
Slow cookers are a kitchen appliance staple for many, because (you know what's coming next), you can simply "set it and forget it." They're great for pulled pork and classic ground beef chilis, but they're probably most popular for slow-cooked cuts of beef. When cooking beef, you should learn how to use your Crock-Pot like a pro. If you're going for a stew, there are some mistakes to avoid when cooking beef stew. And if you're going for a roast, you need the right meat.
Choosing the wrong cut of beef is one of the mistakes you need to stop making with your slow cooker. If you're choosing expensive, already tender cuts you're not only wasting your money, but it just won't come out that good. First of all, expensive cuts, like ribeye and filet mignon are already plenty tender and should be cooked at high heat for a relatively short amount of time. Lean cuts, like filet mignon, will just become dry and leathery in a slow cooker, because it will extract moisture, rather than seal in juices to help keep them tender. And while ribeye isn't particularly lean, it doesn't have the connective tissue that you want in a slow cooker cut of beef, and will still end up dry and lose flavor when cooked for too long. With the right cut of beef in your slow cooker, you'll not only save money, but it will come out perfectly tender and juicy.
The best cuts of meat for your slow cooker and how to cook them
While a slow cooker can completely ruin expensive cuts of meat, it can turn a tough, inexpensive, and otherwise dull cut of meat into a delectable meal. The ideal cuts of meat for a slow cooker have a lot of collagen and connective tissue. Cooked slow and low, these connective tissues will break down and turn from tough to smooth and satiny, adding moisture and flavor to the meat over time. Good and, generally inexpensive, cuts of meat for your slow cooker include chuck roast, beef shank, oxtail, and short ribs, with an argument that beef cheeks are the very best cut of beef to put in your slow cooker. When done right, all will cook to a gorgeous tenderness with loads of beefy flavor.
In general, you'll want to salt the meat and give it a good hot sear on all sides before putting it in the slow cooker. You can simply add some beef stock and let it do its thing, but adding carrots, onions, and potatoes will give the beef (and the ultimate gravy) more flavor. Plus, you'll end up with a full meal. For a bit of a pungent tang that plays off the unctuous beef flavor, red wine can be a great addition and the tannins will help tenderize the beef. From here a few sprigs of rosemary or thyme are great flavor boosters, just don't go too heavy or you'll end up with a flavor akin to a pinecone. But, however you choose to flavor it, when you get the right cut of beef for your slow cooker, you'll save money and get a perfect roast every time.