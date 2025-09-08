The Texas Burger Restaurant That's Trolling Presidents (And People Are Eating It Up)

It's always a bit odd when food and politics collide (remember "freedom fries," anyone?). Then again, both worlds revolve around a blend of social influence and personal choice. One regional restaurant chain is putting that to the test, though. Founded by Roland Beainy in 2020 in Bellville, Texas, Trump Burger is — you guessed it — a Donald Trump-themed burger restaurant. Even the logo features the president's famous combover sitting atop a burger. But is Trump Burger actually in favor of the president, or is the name just a playful gimmick?

As is no secret, Texas has a long history of support for local burger restaurants (though you may want to try a bean patty for a truly regional burger taste). With Trump Burger, the menu appears to genuinely support Trump. The main item is the eponymous Trump Burger with American cheese and barbecue sauce, though customers can also get the slightly bigger Trump Tower burger with double the beef and cheese. There's also the Biden Burger, which its website lists as topped with "old tomato and our oldest buns." It's advertised as unavailable due to inflation and costs a whopping $50.99.

For kids, there's a Barron Burger and Ivanka Chicken Tenders. As if these choices — plus the red, white, and blue decor and Trump impersonator sightings — weren't enough, all of the burgers even come with "Trump" emblazoned across the buns.