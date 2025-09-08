How To Turn Leftover Pizza Crusts Into A Whole New Dish
To some, the best part of the pizza is the crust. To others, it's not worth eating. But what if you turned it into something different? If you like to enjoy the flavors of traditional pizza without wasting the crust entirely, you can easily turn those leftover pieces of crust into a new snack.
TikTok offered a viral hack to ensure no food is wasted on pizza night. Start by collecting the leftover pizza crusts. If you want, trim off the ends that were eaten so you're left with cleaner crusts. Then, cut them into pieces, toss them with a little butter and Parmesan, and bake them. The result is a bowl of crispy Parmesan bites that make the perfect late-night snack. You can even pair these with some marinara for dipping. If you love the idea, there are a number of other flavors you can incorporate to turn the crusts into your preferred treat.
@elli.tamar
Leftover pizza crusts ➡️ Parmesan everything bagel bites 🤤 #leftoverpizzahack #pizzacrust #leftoversrecipe
Add flavor to your leftover pizza crust
Butter and Parmesan are one way to enhance the crust, but try sautéing some garlic in butter and adding a little parsley. Then, toss the crust in the garlic parsley butter, top it with some Parmesan and garlic powder, and you've made garlic Parm bites. Alternatively, swap the butter for seasoned olive oil, coat the bread in the oil, then toss it with your desired seasonings; dried oregano, onion powder, and sea salt are good options. For some dessert-inspired bites, coat them in butter and brown sugar, then bake for a few minutes to let the sugar caramelize slightly. Serve them with a caramel dipping sauce and dessert is ready in no time.
Another option is to keep it simple and not cut the crusts at all. Just remove the bitten parts to create longer, breadstick-style pieces. When you're hungry later, reheat the pizza crusts in the oven and serve them with garlic butter for an easy snack. Other sauces, such as marinara or a Buffalo-ranch mix, also work well. You can transform your frozen pizza crust this way, too.