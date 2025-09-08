How To Turn Leftover Pizza Crusts Into A Whole New Dish

To some, the best part of the pizza is the crust. To others, it's not worth eating. But what if you turned it into something different? If you like to enjoy the flavors of traditional pizza without wasting the crust entirely, you can easily turn those leftover pieces of crust into a new snack.

TikTok offered a viral hack to ensure no food is wasted on pizza night. Start by collecting the leftover pizza crusts. If you want, trim off the ends that were eaten so you're left with cleaner crusts. Then, cut them into pieces, toss them with a little butter and Parmesan, and bake them. The result is a bowl of crispy Parmesan bites that make the perfect late-night snack. You can even pair these with some marinara for dipping. If you love the idea, there are a number of other flavors you can incorporate to turn the crusts into your preferred treat.