Give Leftover Pizza New Life By Topping It With A Crispy, Crunchy Salad

We've all been there — whether ordering delivery or at a by-the-slice shop, sometimes your eyes are a little bigger than your stomach and you end up with leftover pizza. Or there are those of us who intentionally order extra because, reheated or cold straight from the fridge, leftover pizza is delicious. But for a new hot take (that's actually cold) when enjoying your slices, you should be topping your leftover pizza with salad.

A cold and crisp salad will give your pizza a beautiful texture, playing off the hot and crunchy crust or the fridge-cool softened version. There are a number of options for ingredients and flavors to complement your pizza order. And, hey, pizza and salad can definitely be considered a whole meal. It's like a triangular hoagie, a hot sub sandwich, or darn near the New Orleans classic muffuletta, depending on the pizza toppings.

The easiest way to meld almost any pizza flavors or toppings with greens is to lean into Italian flavors. Finely chop up the lettuce of your choice, add some dried oregano or Italian herb mix, diced onion, peppers or cucumbers, olives, garlic, oil, and vinegar. For an extra tang, lemon juice works great. And if you want more crunch, add in some shredded carrots. For something heartier, try this Italian deli grinder salad atop your pizza. But, depending on your pizza of choice, there are a number of other paths to follow.