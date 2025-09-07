The Korean Burger Chain That Might Rival McDonald's In The US

Move over, Big Mac. It's time for the bulgogi burger to have its moment in the spotlight. Korean fast food heavyweight Lotteria opened its first U.S. location in Fullerton, in California's Orange County, in early August 2025. It was originally founded in Tokyo in 1972, but was helmed by a Korean entrepreneur. It set up shop in Korea by 1979 and grew into the country's biggest burger chain with roughly 1,300 outlets in South Korea, plus locations in Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Mongolia. It plans to expand into Malaysia and Singapore.

Lotteria isn't going to compete with classic American burger chains on their own turf, though. While burgers and fries are still the focus, its menu is thoroughly infused with Korean flavors. The O.C. location serves a bulgogi burger resembling a classic beef burger, but with bulgogi flavors such as soy and garlic and a sweeter bulgogi sauce; a crispy shrimp burger with tartar sauce; and a bibimbap-inspired burger with rice buns, bulgogi beef, a smoky-spicy gochujang sauce, and a fried egg. There are also rice bowls with bulgogi beef or Korean fried chicken and loaded fries with those same meats, plus the creamy shaved ice dessert bingsu. The U.S. menu seems to lean more into Lotteria's Korean flavors; back in its home country, you find roughly the same items on a longer menu that features classic cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and plenty of fried chicken from nuggets to cutlets.