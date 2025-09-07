The Korean Burger Chain That Might Rival McDonald's In The US
Move over, Big Mac. It's time for the bulgogi burger to have its moment in the spotlight. Korean fast food heavyweight Lotteria opened its first U.S. location in Fullerton, in California's Orange County, in early August 2025. It was originally founded in Tokyo in 1972, but was helmed by a Korean entrepreneur. It set up shop in Korea by 1979 and grew into the country's biggest burger chain with roughly 1,300 outlets in South Korea, plus locations in Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Mongolia. It plans to expand into Malaysia and Singapore.
Lotteria isn't going to compete with classic American burger chains on their own turf, though. While burgers and fries are still the focus, its menu is thoroughly infused with Korean flavors. The O.C. location serves a bulgogi burger resembling a classic beef burger, but with bulgogi flavors such as soy and garlic and a sweeter bulgogi sauce; a crispy shrimp burger with tartar sauce; and a bibimbap-inspired burger with rice buns, bulgogi beef, a smoky-spicy gochujang sauce, and a fried egg. There are also rice bowls with bulgogi beef or Korean fried chicken and loaded fries with those same meats, plus the creamy shaved ice dessert bingsu. The U.S. menu seems to lean more into Lotteria's Korean flavors; back in its home country, you find roughly the same items on a longer menu that features classic cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and plenty of fried chicken from nuggets to cutlets.
Lotteria's journey to the US
Lotteria has focused heavily on South Korea, carving out a commanding share of the country's burger market and generating more profit than big chains, including roughly three times the profit of McDonald's in 2024. The formula seems to be fusing Western fast food with Korean tastes and somewhat affordable pricing (the cheapest burgers start around $6 with combos coming in around $12 to $13). However, while Lotteria's base approach is straightforward, the chain isn't above using novelty to get attention. Arguably more of a publicity stunt than an attempt to sell food, it has offered a five-patty burger and the "With Everything" burger that featured beef, ribs, shrimp, cheese, pickles, a fried egg, and various sauces — and that's not even the full ingredient list — as specials.
That said, these were limited-time specials. The Fullerton restaurant seems to be playing things a bit safer for now. The restaurant looks pretty much like your standard suburban fast food chain, both inside and out. If online reviews are anything to go by, Lotteria hasn't quite nailed it: While some praise the friendly service and fresh menu, it's been criticized for long wait times and some suggest it's been overhyped. And yet, the chain has clearly been strategic about its entry into the United States, planting its flag in the area of California with the highest proportion of Korean-born residents who may already know the chain — and it plans to expand.