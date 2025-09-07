Is This Pantry Staple Combo The Secret To Eliminating Ants In Your Kitchen?

Maybe you're sweeping your kitchen floor at the end of the day. Perhaps you're cleaning your baseboards or wiping down your counters. Suddenly, you see it: a trail of tiny ants making a path through your kitchen. While you can kill the ants you see, it's much harder to get rid of the ones that stay hidden. If you aren't a fan of using chemical products to get rid of ants, all hope isn't lost. Kris Bagnara, the Director of Service at All U Need Pest Control, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the steps you can take to get rid of ants in your kitchen once and for all — and it's not what you think.

When you search for natural ways to eliminate ants from your home, you'll likely stumble upon advice suggesting that you use cornstarch to kill them — but this doesn't actually work as a standalone solution the way some may think. Bagnara says that the best pantry-based method to get rid of ants in your home is to combine baking soda with sugar. "The sugar will act as a bait," he says, "drawing the ants in, and the baking soda creates gases in their digestive system that they can't expel. Another positive is that the worker ants will carry the powder back to their nest, spreading it to the rest of the colony." Bagnara says that patience is key when it comes to using this method to get rid of ants, as this is a much slower method than baits made with borax, or calling in the professionals.