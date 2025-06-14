Why Ants In Your Garden Is A Potential Huge Red Flag

While ants in your garden may seem innocuous, they can be a sign of an insidious infestation brewing: Many different ant species support the growth of aphids through a symbiotic relationship. With the help of ants, aphids can take over your garden and cause problems. Agricultural engineer Lucia Hechem, who Chowhound tapped for advice on getting rid of pests in your vegetable garden, explains: "If you see [ants] going up and down your plants, it usually means they're farming aphids or mealybugs for their sugary secretions. They protect these pests, which makes it harder to get rid of them."

Basically, farming ants use their teeny-tiny bodies to herd aphids around gardens so they can snack on sap from plants. They transport the defenseless bugs and their eggs underneath the leaves of plants so they can avoid predators, such as ladybugs, soldier beetles, lacewings, and small birds. In exchange for this protection from predators, aphids let ants "milk" them with their antennae — imagine an ant stroking or tapping an aphid's abdomen — to make them secrete honeydew for the ant colony to ingest. Aphids eventually kill your garden plants by robbing them of essential nutrients.