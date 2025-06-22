You Already Have The Best 2 Ingredients To Keep Ants From Invading Your Kitchen

The only thing worse than an ant in your kitchen is a whole bunch of ants. As those who've dealt with kitchen ant infestations are all too painfully aware, it's almost tempting to just up and move instead of dealing with a long, cumbersome battle to get rid of every last one. But before you start arming yourself with pricey ant repellants or scoping out local real estate listings, know that there's a less stressful method worth trying out. You can whip up your own ant killer right at home, and there's a good chance you already have what you need. And, no, we're not talking about coffee grounds, which you can use as an additional pest control hack. We mean baking soda and regular powdered sugar.

The best part? This homemade ant killer isn't harmful to humans and isn't going to contaminate your kitchen with chemicals. It's super simple, too: Get a few clean jar lids, and fill them with a thin layer of equal parts baking soda and powdered sugar mixed together. Use about ½ to ¾ tablespoon of each, and less if your lids are on the smaller side. Sugar attracts ants, while baking soda leads to their demise. Refresh (clean out and rebuild) the traps every few days.

The amount of time it takes to catch all the ants in your kitchen depends on how bad the situation is and how long it's been going on. No method is guaranteed to totally free you from an infestation (without tackling the colony source, that is). However, you should notice a significant reduction in live ants within a week. Even after they appear to be all gone, consider keeping the traps going for another week or two to be sure.