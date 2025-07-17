The 9 Best Natural Repellents To Keep Ants Away From Your Picnic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best ways to enjoy al fresco dining during the summer months is by hosting and packing the perfect picnic. Pack up your favorite sparkling wine, build an affordable charcuterie board, and invite your friends, special someone, or other outdoor dining lovers to a party in the park. However, be warned that there are some party crashers that may make an appearance and ruin your special event: ants.

There are a lot of reasons to dislike ants. First off, where there's one, there's usually another, and before you know it, your picnic could be descended upon by an entire colony. They can crawl into your basket and taint your food (some may even cause disease), or they can fall into your wine glass or seltzer can as you're trying to sip and enjoy your picnic in peace. Ants can also bite, causing a skin reaction or triggering an allergy. In short, they're bad news.

Luckily, with a little bit of preparation, you can keep your picnic space clear of these pests and ensure that your guests can enjoy the gathering as much as possible. We've rounded up some of our favorite natural remedies for deterring (and in some cases killing) ants, all made with readily available ingredients you can purchase at the store or through retailers like Amazon.