How To Choose The Best Tequila For Boozy Popsicles That Actually Taste Good

If you regularly break out popsicle molds for a fun alternative to breakfast parfaits, you may be ready to prepare a whole new variety of frozen treats. More specifically, if you're a margarita lover, frozen spears of tequila, citrus juice, and agave nectar are sure to please your palate.

To create tasty popsicles with the right combination of flavors, you need to choose the right tequila for the job. For some advice on the subject, Chowhound sat down for an exclusive chat with a handful of industry experts, including Chef Derek Piva from Tu Tu' Tun Lodge, Seungcheol Baek from Jeong Yuk Jeom, Chris Furtado, the area manager at Infinium Spirits, and Jun, the head bartender at KEI NYC. When it comes to the best tequila for boozy popsicles, every expert recommended one spirit in particular. "Blanco tequila all day. It gives you those nice agave characteristics without overshadowing the other ingredients while still giving out that nice bright, crisp flavor profile," Jun said.

Since blanco tequila is rarely aged longer than two months, this variety has an unmuddled, clear taste that serves as an ideal spirit for spiked popsicles. While many aged tequilas have underlying notes of caramel or vanilla, blanco tequila has a mild and refreshing bite. "The cleanness of a blanco tequila would provide an ideal base to add flavors from juices," Furtado said. Once you've bought the blanco tequila of your choice, there are many delicious flavor combinations worth trying.