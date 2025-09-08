Why Oat Milk Reigns Supreme In Vegan Béchamel Sauce

As one of the five French mother sauces, béchamel is a versatile sauce to use in all sorts of recipes from a layered lasagna to a creamy tuna mornay. And while it's typically heavy on the dairy, it's possible to whip a vegan-friendly version up; however, choosing the right plant-based milk is key. According to Tatiana Mora, holistic coach and chef-owner of Latin American-influenced Washington, D.C. vegan restaurant Mita, it's unsweetened oat milk that'll give you the best results. "It has a naturally creamy texture, a neutral flavor, and blends beautifully into a roux without separating," she tells us exclusively. That neutral flavor is key, as it means it won't interfere with other ingredients that'll ultimately be paired with that béchamel sauce. Oat milk also has a similar consistency to cow's milk. This isn't to be understated, since boiling milk down to thicken the sauce is a key part of béchamel.

What about other non-dairy milks? "The key is to avoid anything sweetened or flavored," says Mora. Soy milk (unsweetened, of course) is the next best bet after oat, she suggests, as it adds richness, although the beany aftertaste of some soy milks may be a bit imposing, depending on your taste preferences. Either way, it's almost definitely a better option than coconut milk, which offers richness, but its tropical qualities will be out of place in terms when it comes to flavor. Almond milk is more neutral in flavor, but doesn't heat well, and is prone to separating or curdling.