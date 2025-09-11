The 8 Best Paper Coffee Filters, According To A Competition Barista

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Filter coffee is the best. Truth be told, I prefer it to espresso or any other unfiltered styles like French press or Turkish brews. Sure, an iced Americano on a hot summer's day or a flat white on a cozy fall morning hits the spot, but I prefer black filter coffee. It's unique in that it requires specific — and sometimes proprietary — paper filters for a few key reasons. The most obvious reason is that it prevents coffee particles from entering your brew. The result is the distinctly clean and smooth brew you expect. However, the paper filters also serve as a means to modulate the brewing process, since not all filters are created equally. Different papers, pulp substrates, and even cottons are used with varying degrees of thickness, combined with various geometries and folding patterns, to determine just how much coffee can actually flow through them. In turn, this affects how strong or weak your final beverage will be. A super-thin filter, like those used for AeroPress brews, will filter out less coffee than, say, a much thicker Chemex filter.

As a former competition barista who placed third in the Canadian National AeroPress competition in 2018 and fourth in the Canadian National Brewers Cup competition in 2019, I spent an inordinate amount of time investigating paper filters. Finding the right filters was key to my relative success, and I've opted to share my filter knowledge with you here. Let's explore these eight filters and see how they stack up.