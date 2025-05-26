Keep Your Indoor Plants Mess-Free With This Coffee Filter Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The purpose of the coffee filter is pretty straightforward: These very thin paper products help separate solids (the coffee grinds) and liquids (your coffee) while you're brewing your morning cup of joe. Despite the "coffee" in the name, though, a simple paper filter like this comes in handy quite a bit around the house in other ways. Coffee filters are good paper towel substitutes in a pinch, not to mention that they're great alternatives for cheesecloths when you're straining homemade broth. And if you're working on your green thumb and you keep indoor plants around the house, you'll find that placing a coffee filter at the bottom of the pot does a lot of good for the plant.

What does a coffee filter do in a planter? Have you ever noticed that lots of plant pots contain small holes at the bottom? These are called drainage holes, and they allow excess water to leave the pot to stop the soil from over-saturating and drowning the poor plant. They can also make messes because they're big enough for pieces of soil to fall out. Or worse, soil clumps can get stuck in the drainage holes and possibly damage the plant. By sticking a paper coffee filter at the bottom, in between the soil and the drainage holes, you allow the holes to serve their purpose while keeping soil inside the pot, where it belongs.