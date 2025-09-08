The Martha Stewart-Owned Restaurant That Replicates Her 1925 Farmhouse

When it comes to culinary celebrities, few are as iconic as Martha Stewart. She's built an empire based on cooking tips and her favorite recipes, delivering equal parts entertainment and cooking knowledge in one fell swoop. From Martha Stewart's baking tips to her favorite comfort food, people can't get enough of the culinary wisdom she has to offer.

While many people know Stewart for her cooking knowhow, not everyone knows that she also owns a restaurant. Located in Las Vegas, Martha Stewart's The Bedford features a French-inspired menu housed within a farmhouse style dining setting, with each room perfectly duplicated after those in her own 1925 farmhouse in New York; one room resembles her bedroom while another matches her living room, down to the mirror and light fixtures. The charming rustic setting pairs perfectly with delicacies like Oysters Rockefeller and decadent dishes like Upside Down Lemon Meringue Pie.

Stewart's love of French cooking and inspiration from her own home have certainly paid off at The Bedford. Customers have praised both the food and ambience, calling their visits to the restaurant an excellent experience. Although a few have complained that the menu's prices were on the steeper side, many feel that it was still worth it for the amazing food and great atmosphere.