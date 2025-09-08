The Martha Stewart-Owned Restaurant That Replicates Her 1925 Farmhouse
When it comes to culinary celebrities, few are as iconic as Martha Stewart. She's built an empire based on cooking tips and her favorite recipes, delivering equal parts entertainment and cooking knowledge in one fell swoop. From Martha Stewart's baking tips to her favorite comfort food, people can't get enough of the culinary wisdom she has to offer.
While many people know Stewart for her cooking knowhow, not everyone knows that she also owns a restaurant. Located in Las Vegas, Martha Stewart's The Bedford features a French-inspired menu housed within a farmhouse style dining setting, with each room perfectly duplicated after those in her own 1925 farmhouse in New York; one room resembles her bedroom while another matches her living room, down to the mirror and light fixtures. The charming rustic setting pairs perfectly with delicacies like Oysters Rockefeller and decadent dishes like Upside Down Lemon Meringue Pie.
Stewart's love of French cooking and inspiration from her own home have certainly paid off at The Bedford. Customers have praised both the food and ambience, calling their visits to the restaurant an excellent experience. Although a few have complained that the menu's prices were on the steeper side, many feel that it was still worth it for the amazing food and great atmosphere.
What to know about The Bedford by Martha Stewart
Housed in the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, The Bedford by Martha Stewart is the culinary icon's first foray into the restaurant business. She pulled inspiration from her own home and family life, not just via the decor, but via the menu as well. Dishes like her mother's pierogi and her daughter's chopped salad grace the menu, as well as desserts based off of Stewart's own recipes. The entire restaurant pays homage to personal aspects of the celebrity's life.
The restaurant first opened in August 2022 and has since been praised for its delectable menu and charming decor. The dishes are proudly made using locally sourced ingredients and the bread is always baked in house. Customers can partake in the restaurant's prix fixe menu or order decadent dishes like roast chicken or sweet pavlova a la carte. The restaurant even has its own unique cookie recipe, which can only be found at The Bedford.
The Bedford also has a fully functioning bar that whips up both classic and signature cocktails, like the adorably named frozen pomegranate Martha-rita. For extra fun, the restaurant also features an exclusive cooking class that guests can book with the executive chef of The Bedford. Visitors can learn great cooking skills while getting a behind the scenes peek of the restaurant, as well as a potential run-in with Martha Stewart herself, who tries to visit her beloved restaurant as often as she can.