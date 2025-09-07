10 Of The Worst Aldi Recalls In The Chain's History

Few things are more efficient at inspiring synchronized stomach churning than news of a massive grocery recall, and no purveyor of foodstuffs is immune to the possibility of stocking tainted goods. To make matters worse, a 2020 study from the Public Interest Research Group found that only four out of 26 major grocery chains passed muster when it came to informing its customers of recalled items. Aldi, an industry favorite for its low prices, ever-changing stock, and European-style shopping experience, was not among them.

Recalls at Aldi don't appear to happen often, but as an international chain, it's been no stranger to high-profile alerts over the years. So, while it might be a bit hasty to toss out the ever-growing stack of reusable shopping bags you keep forgetting to bring with you to the chain, informed consumers do tend to be healthier consumers. As such, we've assembled 10 of the worst recalls in Aldi history. Just to, you know, keep your stomach on its toes.