Order This For The Highest Possible Protein At KFC
Protein is having a moment right now, with many people trying to increase their intake. It's essential for all sorts of bodily processes, from building strong muscles and bones, to good hair, and keeping your immune system functioning. There's some debate about whether the protein craze is actually necessary (it's been suggested that most people are probably already getting enough in their everyday diet), but in any case, those health benefits are probably why so many people are seeking it out.
If you're headed to KFC and hoping to protein-max, you'll want to choose carefully, as the protein content of the chain's menu items varies a lot. Generally speaking, it's meaty items (that is, chicken) that contain the most protein, although they're not all equal. You'll easily get the most protein from a piece of breast meat, which has substantially more protein than thighs, drumsticks, or wings: 39 grams per piece of Original Recipe. Notably, the way the chicken is cooked impacts its protein levels, with Original Recipe and grilled chicken getting you a bit more protein than extra crispy or spicy crispy. If you prefer your chicken in sandwich form, a classic or spicy chicken sandwich will net you 34 grams apiece (although KFC's sandwiches arguably stack up poorly compared to competitors). The KFC Famous Bowl, which mixes up nuggets, mash, gravy, and cheese, contains 31 grams. You could also opt for KFC's highly-rated chicken tenders — while one tender contains 11 grams of protein, order a few and that'll add up to a solid hit of protein quickly.
Other menu items with protein, and those with the least
KFC's chicken items generally have the most protein by a long shot, and even the comparatively "low" protein chicken items like wings or drumsticks will get you more than almost any non-chicken item (12 and 10 grams respectively, if you order Original Recipe). But if you're hoping to balance your meal with some sides, or you just want to skip the chicken, you might be able to nab a little more protein if you choose carefully. The BBQ baked beans will easily get you the most protein at 11 grams per serving (we're talking individual servings here, not family-sized, which naturally contain much more). The secret recipe fries and mac and cheese are next, at a much-smaller 5 grams per serving, as will a Caesar salad with creamy parmesan dressing.
As for what to skip, the house side salad, coleslaw, green beans, plain mashed potatoes (no gravy), and corn on the cob all have negligible protein, at 2 grams or less per serving. If you're hoping to add some protein in the form of a dipping sauce, don't bother: They're pretty much all devoid of protein. KFC's desserts are also a protein-free zone, with the choc-chip and lemon cakes containing none, while the apple turnover has just a couple of grams. KFC's drinks won't get you any protein, unless you happen to order chocolate milk or milk.