​​Order This For The Highest Possible Protein At KFC

Protein is having a moment right now, with many people trying to increase their intake. It's essential for all sorts of bodily processes, from building strong muscles and bones, to good hair, and keeping your immune system functioning. There's some debate about whether the protein craze is actually necessary (it's been suggested that most people are probably already getting enough in their everyday diet), but in any case, those health benefits are probably why so many people are seeking it out.

If you're headed to KFC and hoping to protein-max, you'll want to choose carefully, as the protein content of the chain's menu items varies a lot. Generally speaking, it's meaty items (that is, chicken) that contain the most protein, although they're not all equal. You'll easily get the most protein from a piece of breast meat, which has substantially more protein than thighs, drumsticks, or wings: 39 grams per piece of Original Recipe. Notably, the way the chicken is cooked impacts its protein levels, with Original Recipe and grilled chicken getting you a bit more protein than extra crispy or spicy crispy. If you prefer your chicken in sandwich form, a classic or spicy chicken sandwich will net you 34 grams apiece (although KFC's sandwiches arguably stack up poorly compared to competitors). The KFC Famous Bowl, which mixes up nuggets, mash, gravy, and cheese, contains 31 grams. You could also opt for KFC's highly-rated chicken tenders — while one tender contains 11 grams of protein, order a few and that'll add up to a solid hit of protein quickly.