Make Turkey Burgers Better Every Single Time With This Simple Patty Tip
You've likely heard the rule that burger patties should be larger than the buns when they're first shaped. That's because, as the burgers cook, they lose moisture, which causes them to shrink to a size that fits perfectly on the bun. But not all meat shrinks equally, and if you're making turkey burgers, go for a smaller size that fits more closely to the actual bun's size.
"Turkey patties shrink less than beef, so shape them just slightly larger than your bun and about ¾-inch thick," John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," which has a corresponding YouTube channel, told Chowhound exclusively. "Avoid making them too thick to prevent drying out." To ensure the patties maintain their shape and flavor, form the patties into even discs, and slightly indent the center with your thumb. "This ensures even cooking, juiciness, and a burger that holds its shape — ideal for both flavor and presentation," Politte said. Turkey burgers are usually lower in fat than beef burgers, so don't be afraid to add some seasonings or other flavor enhancers to the patties as well.
Add a binder when forming turkey patties
Binders are important additions when making foods like meatballs or turkey burgers because they help the meat stick together and hold its shape. While a flat beef patty doesn't need a binder, turkey patties generally do. "Turkey is lean and can fall apart," John Politte said. "Add binders like egg or breadcrumbs, and chill patties before cooking if needed."
For patties that stick together easily, the type of turkey matters. Politte suggested using ground turkey made from dark meat or that has a higher fat content because both result in more moisture, meaning it won't fall apart as easily. Avoid overworking the meat, and for a good flavor boost, pick the right seasonings and add-ins. "Chopped onions or grated veggies (like zucchini or carrots) add water and tenderness," Politte said. To build on the juicy texture and avoid burgers that are too dry, he suggests mixing in "yogurt, mayonnaise, or ricotta," or "a splash of Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, or olive oil." Plus, something like mayo also works as a binder. Finally, chill the patties in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to help them maintain their shape while they're cooking.