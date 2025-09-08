Make Turkey Burgers Better Every Single Time With This Simple Patty Tip

You've likely heard the rule that burger patties should be larger than the buns when they're first shaped. That's because, as the burgers cook, they lose moisture, which causes them to shrink to a size that fits perfectly on the bun. But not all meat shrinks equally, and if you're making turkey burgers, go for a smaller size that fits more closely to the actual bun's size.

"Turkey patties shrink less than beef, so shape them just slightly larger than your bun and about ¾-inch thick," John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," which has a corresponding YouTube channel, told Chowhound exclusively. "Avoid making them too thick to prevent drying out." To ensure the patties maintain their shape and flavor, form the patties into even discs, and slightly indent the center with your thumb. "This ensures even cooking, juiciness, and a burger that holds its shape — ideal for both flavor and presentation," Politte said. Turkey burgers are usually lower in fat than beef burgers, so don't be afraid to add some seasonings or other flavor enhancers to the patties as well.